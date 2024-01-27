Fans Shocked To Learn Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Have Day Jobs: 'Don't Pay Enough'

In a surprising revelation, the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading squad recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their lives, flaunting their day jobs in a social media video that left fans shocked. The video, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral, accumulating over 4 million views in just three days. The reel features members of the cheerleading squad practicing several stunts, followed by a text overlay that reads, "POV: You’re at work but you’re also an NFL cheerleader and have practice tonight."

Each cheerleader’s profession was highlighted, expanding from a registered nurse and marketing account executive to a law student, middle school English teacher, and civil engineer.

As per HuffPost, while the video tried to flaunt the diverse and accomplished lives of the cheerleaders, it inadvertently ignited a conversation about the financial challenges faced by NFL cheerleaders. Fans expressed their astonishment at learning that these high-profile athletes, associated with a billion-dollar industry like the NFL, had day jobs to make ends meet.

One comment on the video emphasized the sentiment, stating, “This is cool, but also, the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and they don’t pay the cheerleaders enough money.” Another comment resonated with the dissatisfaction, emphasizing the inadequate compensation cheerleaders receive. “This isn’t the flex you think it is. You’re telling us you don’t pay your cheerleaders shit.” The pay for cheerleaders varies across teams, with limited transparency on the specific amounts. Some cheerleaders have reported making as little as $1,250 per season.

Mhkeeba Pate, the host of the Pro Cheerleading Podcast, conducted a survey revealing that one NFL team pays their cheerleaders as little as $500 per game. “It’s such a layered conversation but it’s simple in my mind — yes, we’re proud of the careers they hold outside of cheering but yes, they should absolutely be paid more for what they do as cheerleaders.” Aimee Martinez, a former Chiefs cheerleader from over 20 years ago, commented on the video, expressing, “Yes, we can love to work and also love to dance. But, the pay has never reflected the amount of time, work, love, support all of these women put in. Therefore, you MUST work that much more. You have women moving to KC to be part of this team, helping the economy immensely, and I just wish they were compensated fairly! This is not on [Chiefs Cheer], but rather a system that says, ‘a million girls would kill to have this job.’”

The conversation around cheerleaders' pay has gained traction in recent years, with former NFL cheerleaders filing lawsuits against teams that paid them meager amounts for their contributions. The disparity between cheerleaders' earnings and those of other sideline workers, such as "waterboys," who can make over $50,000 per year, has fueled the call for fair compensation.