Kim Kardashian's Million-Dollar Mansions: Take a Tour of Her Jaw-Droppingly Luxurious Properties

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the world of real estate. With a net worth of $1.6 billion, the reality star and business mogul has amassed a formidable property portfolio, including a number of luxurious homes and condos.

Kardashian's real estate journey began in 2010 when she purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $4.8 million, according to Love Property. The sprawling estate featured a grand entrance, formal living and dining rooms, a movie theater and a pool. Kardashian later sold the property for $5.6 million in 2013. Since then, Kardashian has continued to expand her property portfolio with a number of impressive acquisitions. Here is a closer look at some of the reality star's most notable real estate investments.

Calabasas Condo

In addition to the Beverly Hills mansion, Kardashian also owns a chic Calabasas condo. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse is located on the top floor of the luxury Avanti condo community.

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her Calabasas house on YouTube last year.

Kim is currently selling this property, which she bought in 2017. It was remodeled by architect, Vincent Van Duysen as a birthday gift from Kim's former husband, Kanye West, and the resulting minimalistic aesthetic is similar to the décor in the house she continues to live in following their divorce, as per Realtor.com. Highlights of the home include an open-concept great room with a gourmet kitchen, a covered deck with an additional outdoor living area, and resident access to amenities including guest parking, a pool and spa, a fitness center and a barbecue area, at the cost of $685 per month.

Hidden Hills Mansion

One of Kardashian's most impressive real estate investments is her Hidden Hills mansion. The sprawling estate, which she purchased in 2014 for $20 million, sits on three acres and features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and multiple living and dining areas. The mansion also boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a home theater, a full-size basketball court, a hair and makeup salon and a massive swimming pool. In addition to the main house, the estate also features two guesthouses, a vineyard and a horse stable.

Kardashian has reportedly spent millions of dollars renovating the property to suit her tastes, including the addition of custom-made furniture and high-end finishes. The 41-year-old is also hoping to sell a 1950s Hidden Hills ranch home that she bought for $3 million in 2019, as per Hello! Set on 1.5 acres of land, it has a pool, a four-car garage and horse facilities, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms set on one level.

A secret lakeside home

Kim has previously revealed to Vogue, that she has enlisted other renowned Japanese architects to design another one-of-a-kind home in a secret lakeside location. Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics National Stadium, is creating a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a destination that The Kardashians star is said to visit to celebrate the Fourth of July each year.