List of Famous Athletes That Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kendall Jenner Have Dated in the Past

Kim, Khloe, and Kendall's List of Athlete Exes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Check Out Khloe Kardashian’s Glam Room With Coffee Hub and Light-up Mirror In Lavish $17M Mansion

The Kardashians are renowned for their tightly-knit family bond that they each cherish. Even though they sometimes find themselves in the middle of conflict, the sisters find a way to hash it out and move forward. Besides the fights, all five of them have something pretty impressive in common. And that’s none other than the fact that they’re each prosperous independent women with growing empires of their choice. However, another thing the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have in common is the list of athletes they’ve dated in the past. This comes after rumors of Kim dating an NFL star recently surfaced. Take a look at all the professional athletes that Kim, Khloe, and Kendall have dated in the past as per People:

1. Reggie Bush

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Polk

Kim Kardashian dated the New Orleans Saints running back, Reggie Bush between 2007 and 2009, per Cosmopolitan. They met each other through Paris Hilton - a mutual friend of theirs. They were quite private with their relationship and split in 2009 due to their hectic schedules and possibly their inability to spend time with each other. Although they did separate, the duo even tried to work things out when they got back together after a few months of the year they split. However in 2010, even after adopting a dog, they decided it was best to remain friends. An insider revealed that Bush had some “issues” with regard to Kim’s busy lifestyle, per People.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Recreates Britney Spears’ Viral and Iconic 2003 Pepsi Interview Moment

2. Miles Austin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Full-blown 'Disneyland' Inspired Baby Shower Before Barker Junior Arrives

After breaking up with Bush in 2010, Kim went on to date American Football player Miles Austin. He played for the Dallas Cowboys as a receiver back when he met the mother of four. The two really seemed to hit it off as they were often spotted on numerous dates. However, after merely three months, they decided it was better to be apart than together, per CBS. “There’s no huge reason except their distance apart,” claimed one source. Another one further explained, “They tried to keep it as low profile as possible when they were together. They were acting as if they were single or just having fun, but they never were - it was the real deal.”

3. Kris Humphries

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The SKIMS mogul not only dated but married Basketball player Kris Humphries who was her first husband shortly after breaking up with Austin Miles. They got married to each other 9 months after dating in 2011. However, due to certain differences, they ended up filing for divorce merely 72 days after their wedding, per The Sun. Humphries was originally from Minnesota and at the time he played for the New Jersey Nets which is now famously known as the ‘Brooklyn Nets.’

4. Lamar Odom

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Khloe Kardashian appeared to be smitten with Lamar Odom back when she met him in 2011, per People. They were so in love that they got married after just one month of meeting each other. Odom at the time played professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though their marriage was speculated to have been going great, they were dealing with some serious trouble in paradise. Given Odom’s cheating scandal, substance abuse, and more, by December of the same year, they decided to go their separate ways. The couple officially got divorced in 2016.

5. James Harden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

Amid Lamar Odom’s divorce process, Khloe was romantically involved with James Harden in 2015. The Houston Rockets player was spotted relaxing by the pool with Khloe in Las Vegas. Things appeared to be going swell with them to the point that the 'Good American' ambassador seemed confident of things working out. According to People, Khloe even gushed about Harden. “His season is starting, and I’m just allowing everything to unfold. If it’s ever too overwhelming [for Harden] then I understand that well.” The duo’s relationship took its curtain call in February 2016 because Khloe believed Harden was reportedly not “monogamous” while they were together.

6. Tristan Thompson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

Khloe and Tristan Thomson’s relationship was a romance that possibly took the world by storm. Thompson is a pro basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They first began dating back in 2016 while his then-ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child. In 2018, the former flames welcomed their first child together - True Thompson, per People. However, even though they seemed to be going strong, rumors of Thompson’s alleged affairs came to light. At the time a source claimed that “Tristan has been constantly cheating on Khloe. He’s a serial cheater and there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.” The two officially broke up in 2019 after reports of his infidelity with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods surfaced, per The Sun.

7. Lewis Hamilton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Thompson

The supermodel’s alleged relationship with sensational Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton began in 2015. Kendall Jenner was in Monaco enjoying one of his races for the Grand Prix, they were thought to have some intense chemistry with each other. Later on, they were spotted walking close to each other across the streets of New York, per People. After rumors of their alleged romance went viral, Hamilton personally addressed these speculations. As per E! Online, he said, “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends” he said. He concluded his statement with some high praise, “She’s doing incredible, she’s very focused, very level-headed, and she’s just - for such a young woman, she’s very grown up.”

8. Jordan Clarkson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

In 2016, Jenner was involved in a quiet romantic relationship with Jordan Clarkson, a famous basketball player playing for the Utah Jazz team. Clarkson belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and has had quite an impressive career. As per a source, Jenner fancied his ‘gentleman-like’ demeanor and deeply appreciated his kind heart. “He is super sweet and a total gentleman and Kendall loves that” a source added, per Elle. Unfortunately for them, their passionate romance eventually “fizzled out” and they decided to quietly part after just a few months of getting to know each other.

9. Blake Griffin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Ford/

Jenner was quite cozy with Los Angeles Clippers star player, Blake Griffin. As per sources, the two first began seeing each other in 2017 when Griffin had split from ex-wife Brynn Cameron who was also in the same professional line as him. They were very tight-lipped about their relationship and were rarely spotted by paparazzi. A source noted that “Kendall is very happy with Blake,” per People. Although they appeared to be incredibly taken by each other when things were allegedly getting serious, in 2018 as per reports, the former pair’s romance had “cooled off” due to the distance between them. It was the same year when Griffin was recruited by the Detroit Pistons.

10. Ben Simmons

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Jenner encountered Philadelphia 76ers star Basketball player, Ben Simmons in 2018. The Australian player had also been through a recent breakup with singer Tinashe. Although they never actually addressed rumors of them dating directly, they’d often be spotted by paparazzi getting comfy with each other on a possible date, per People. They were observed at a famous restaurant known as Nice Guy, a luxury hotel - The Beverly Hills Hotel, and even Waldorf Astoria. Sources from Page Six in 2019 claimed that “the relationship ran its course” when the two called it quits.

More from Inquisitr

When Khloe Kardashian Threw a Cake at Her Mom Kris Jenner: "How Does Payback Taste?"

Fans Call Out Khloé Kardashian for Promoting a ‘Scam’ Luxury Giveaway Contest on Her Instagram