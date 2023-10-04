Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's biggest fan. After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets on October 1 night, Taylor Swift was caught on camera making a flirtatious remark about the tight end.

The 33-year-old musician, sporting her iconic red lips, a black long-sleeve blouse, bejeweled Daisy Dukes, and high-heeled heels, was seen telling her friend Blake Lively in the stands to "look at him." The Grammy winner leaned in to mimic how Kelce celebrated by hitting his colleagues after winning. Ashley Avignone's forehead unintentionally got hit by one of Swift's fun punches. Lively, 36, responded by giggling.

Over the weekend, Swifties on social media eagerly commented about the cuteness of the brief footage. “She is smitten as a kitten,” a fan gushed in the comments of an Instagram post featuring the video, while another wrote, “She literally can’t believe she’s with the hottest athlete.” Another fan gushed, “'Look at him' and then insert some punching and flexing gestures. She's so into him.”

Some other fans joked about Swift's bond with the Gossip Girl alum. “Spotted… Serena Van Der Woodson and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game …xoxo,” referring to the character Lively played.

Along with more of Swift's friends, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman and others were in attendance in the suite for the game at MetLife Stadium. Even Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes was present when the song was being performed. On September 30, the 28-year-old went out with Swift and her friends, and they had dinner at Emilio's Ballato in Soho.

Although Kelce, 33, was not there at the time—he was eating at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking neighborhood—the next morning, he was seen leaving Swift's New York City residence wearing an "I'm not doing s—t today" t-shirt. The American Music Award winner and Kelce left the game on Sunday in separate cars.

This was the second time Swift appeared in support of Kelce's game; the first time was last weekend when the couple broke the internet with gleeful speculations after a Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

After the match on September 24, she and the Catching Kelce star took the same getaway car, and they even went to a super intimate after-party with just his family and friends. Three days later, Kelce hailed her as "pretty ballsy" for coming to the match to support him, adding that he thought she "looked amazing" in the crowd, reported Billboard.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the couple is "having fun" in the "super early days" of their relationship. “This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves,” the insider further revealed.

"She likes that he's a normal, nice guy. He's down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame. She also thinks he's hot."



