'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Sparks Concern Among Fans for Appearing 'Tipsy' in a New Video

Meri Brown of Sister Wives fame has got her fans concerned over her behavior yet again! The 52-year-old recently streamed a live video on Instagram along with her best friend, Jenn Sullivan. During the Instagram Live, the TLC star appeared to stumble on her words as she introduced their show Fridays with Friends, and at one point, even slammed the table hard enough to cause the camera to shake, reports The U.S. Sun. She repeatedly welcomed her friend and introduced the talk multiple times, with the duo frequently bursting into fits of giggles. Brown's fans believe that she might have been "tipsy" while introducing her close friend and insist that she looked different, thus sparking concern over her latest video.

Mirror reports that fans instantly commented on Brown's "strange behavior." For instance, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Meri looks really different," while another asked if the reality star had undergone fillers. Other concerned fans alleged that she had been drinking alcohol, with many dropping comments like, "Sounding a bit tipsy, Meri," and "Seem a tad tipsy Meri, but if you're having fun that's all that matters." One person mentioned, "Meri is so weird," and another viewer added, "How many times can one human say the word welcome…"

Few of Brown's fans thought the TLC star is high on her recent permanent move from her Arizona rental home to her bed and breakfast in Utah last weekend with the help of her ex, Kody Brown. "Maybe she's just high on life since she left Kody and his wife?" said one fan in response to other fans branding her "drunk." "Nice to see you so happy and smiling all the time now, Meri," added a second fan of the Sister Wives star.

Many fans appreciated how happy and glowing she looked, leaving positive comments like, "You're looking amazing Meri. You have such a glow," and "You look so freaking happy."

However, this is not the first time that the reality star has been accused of "being intoxicated." Last month too Brown had reportedly looked tipsy on an Instagram Live with pal Jenn Sullivan. Quick to comment on how she seemed "intoxicated," Brown had hit back at her haters and explained that she wasn't drunk, but was instead "happy". "Am I drunk or just happy?" she asked. "That is called happiness. A lot of people don't know how to do one without the other, I personally do and so does Jenn!"

It was reported by The U.S. Sun, that Meri Brown had split from Kody Brown after 32 years of marriage at the end of last year. A source said that despite Meri moving away from Kody, they are "working on repairing their friendship," which is a "step in a positive direction." The couple share one child: Leon Brown, 27.