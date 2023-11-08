Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have been keeping the audience entertained with their playful and flirty interactions, despite the unusual twist of Disick being the father of Khloé's sister Kourtney's children. According to an insider, their banter is not just for the cameras; it's a genuine part of their dynamic, even when the spotlight is off them. This playful interaction is getting more eyes on their show, Hulu's The Kardashians. The insider explained, "It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show."

The chemistry between Khloé and Disick goes beyond what viewers see on screen. The source mentioned, "It happens when there are no cameras around, too. They like to flirt," as per OK! Magazine. It's clear that their connection is not just a scripted act but a genuine bond that has developed over the years. This connection has continued to flourish since Kourtney Kardashian and Disick's split in 2015, demonstrating the enduring nature of their relationship.

Their relationship has been filled with moments that have both surprised and entertained fans. In a 2009 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé even slapped Kourtney's then-boyfriend, Disick. However, despite the rocky start, they've managed to forge a strong and unbreakable bond over the years. This evolution in their relationship has added depth and complexity to the show, making it more interesting for viewers.

Intriguingly, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has expressed her own thoughts about the dynamics between Disick and Khloé. Kris couldn't help but wonder if Disick had romantic feelings for Khloé, asking him about his dating life and preferences. She inquired, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" To this, Scott playfully responded, "How tall are you?" Kris then shared her own perspective, saying, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."

While Kris's comments sparked speculation about a potential romantic relationship between Disick and Khloé, the insider has provided clarity on the matter. The insider indicated that it's unlikely the two are more than just friends, emphasizing that they love to tease and push people's buttons. The insider explained, "They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great storyline. They think it's quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value," as per Y! Entertainment.

The flirtatious banter between Khloé Kardashian and Disick has taken on a life of its own on The Kardashians. Their undeniable chemistry has evolved from a turbulent history into a strong and genuine friendship. Kris Jenner's lighthearted comments have only added to the intrigue surrounding their dynamic.

