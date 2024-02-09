Netizens Think Meghan Markle Cried 'Fake Tears' at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Due to This Theory

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made headlines during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, when many felt that she 'cried on demand.' Despite the somber occasion and the presence of hundreds of mourners, including Prince Harry and other members of the Royal Family, a peculiar theory about Markle's tears took center stage on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool

Pictures captured Markle becoming visibly emotional outside Westminster Abbey, with a single tear streaming down her face. However, critics questioned the 'authenticity' of her tears, accusing the former Suits actress of forcefully crying to gain public sympathy. A TikTok video also went viral, suggesting that Markle's tears during the funeral were fake by focusing on an intriguing detail – she supposedly only cried out of her left eye, as per The Daily Record.

The theory gained momentum as fans of the British monarchs closely examined photos from the funeral, with more and more getting shocked that tears were visible only from Markle's left eye. The TikTok video also referred to an interview from 2014, where Markle had mentioned mastering the art of fake crying out of her left eye. The creator of the video asked followers to weigh in on whether Markle's tears were genuine or a well-executed performance.

In response, some of Markle's supporters defended her in the comments, dismissing the accusations. One commenter pointed out the absurdity of faking tears at a funeral, stating, "But tbh If you knew you told people that you could do that it would be stupid to do it at a funeral. If you're not going to cry, don't fake cry." "Leave the poor girl alone!" Another fan highlighted the emotional impact of the funeral, stating, "To be in that chapel, in all its beauty, to hear the choir singing & echoing throughout. To see the imperial crown removed from the coffin, it's enough to make anyone in there emotional and cry," as per The Mirror.

Poignant royal moments: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showing up to the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and realising that their seats were not located in the best of places in the cathedral, Three rows back and away from the Senior royals. #meghanmarkle #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Te9hoCGG7o — Francis Page Media (@francispagemed) January 23, 2024

Interestingly, Markle's ability to cry on demand from her left eye wasn't a new revelation. A 2014 video from her old lifestyle blog, The Tig, resurfaced, showcasing Markle's confession about her tear-shedding prowess. In the video, she nonchalantly stated, "Oh, I can do that so well! Oh my god, it's crazy. They're like, Meghan, one tear, left eye, go! Give me three seconds."

Is that the best retort you can come up with? Pathetic.



Seems to me she lived her life with a candle in the way, only had Harry to turn to, when Charles's reign set in.



"One tear, left eye. Go! Give me three seconds".



Once an actress, always an actress.#MeghanMarkIeisaLiar pic.twitter.com/capo9J7stV — Gaynor Johnson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇪♀️ (@Gaynor4Brexit) October 1, 2022

This isn't the first time Markle has faced accusations of fake crying. In 2022, when the teaser for her and Harry's Netflix docuseries was released, some critics labeled her tears as 'crocodile tears.' The trailer showed Markle sobbing while her husband appeared distressed, prompting Twitter users to comment, "Always an actress... can chuck out tears." As the 'fake tears' theory continues to circulate online, Markle remains under the scrutiny of both critics and supporters, sparking debates about the authenticity of her emotions during significant public events.