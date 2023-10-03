Former President Donald Trump thrilled thousands of fans at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California, with an unexpected flyover in his private Boeing 757. The shocking appearance took place as the crowd roared in excitement, with the iconic song Money, Money, Money playing on intercom just moments before Trump addressed the audience through a Zoom call. On his way to a nearby fundraiser in Anaheim, Trump made a detour to participate in the 7th annual Pacific Airshow, showcasing his private aircraft that holds prominence as the second most photographed plane, following Air Force One. Kevin Elliot, CEO of Code Four, the organizer of the three-day event, shared the enthusiasm of having Trump join the festivities, highlighting the uniqueness and distinctive nature of Trump’s Boeing 757.

"We knew he (Donald Trump) was going to be out here. This is all about airplanes, and his plane, a Boeing 757, is the second most photographed of all time, right behind Air Force One," Elliot asserted. He further emphasized the exceptional experience for aviation enthusiasts, stating, "When it comes to rare airplanes, that’s about as rare as it gets... You could have heard a pin drop. It’s all about the planes and giving fans hours of fun. There are lots of airshows but what makes us special is we bring the planes to you.”

According to the sources of Daily Mail, During the Zoom call, former prez Trump expressed his greetings and appreciation to the people present there, recognizing their excitement for aviation. "I want to wish everybody a wonderful time down there. We are turning around our country. Hopefully, they will be turning around California. We will be down there. We are going to be seeing you over the years. You are incredible people. You are incredible patriots, Thank you very much. Have a great day. Have a great year and have a great life.” Trump asserted to the delighted spectators.

As the former president Trump answered questions about his very own Boeing 757, he shared positive remarks about the aircraft. "It's one of the pilot's favorites... it flies really well. It's a great plane." Moreover, when he was asked about the view from his vantage point, Trump’s amusement shone through, "The people are looking beautiful. If I had a parachute, I would parachute right down there," he exclaimed, creating a light hearted moment filled with excitement and laughter among the crowd present there. The surprise appearance of Trump and his iconic aircraft added an extra layer of excitement to the Pacific Airshow, showcasing the intersection of aviation and politics. The unexpected flyover left a lasting impression on the spectators, making the 7th annual Pacific Airshow a memorable event in Huntington Beach, California.

