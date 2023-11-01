'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He’s 'Embarrassed' To Visit Church Because of Public "Family Struggles"

Kody Brown has no idea what lies ahead for him in light of the continued instability in the Brown family. Kody, 54, pondered the family's shifting dynamic in a recent episode of Sister Wives. The reality star specifically mentioned the consequences of the majority of his marriages, as well as the continuing alienation difficulties with several of his children. On the October 29 episode of Sister Wives, Kody said he felt like he was in a "limbo," after they had been separated from their faith group for so long.

As reported by OK Magazine, Kody said in a confessional, "You know, if I was in Utah, I'd almost be too embarrassed to show my head at church because of the just the struggles my family has had. So, we don't have church here in Flagstaff either," he added. "We haven't established any connection religiously in Flagstaff. I'm not a fit in my old religion. We're in, let me use a term, no pun intended, we're in limbo." In 14 months, starting in November 2021 with his marriage to Christine Brown, all three of Kody's marriages ended in divorce. Next came Janelle Brown, then Meri Brown. Robyn Brown is his one and only wife at this time.

In the most recent episode, Kody Brown acknowledged that he had no idea why his daughter Maddie Brown wouldn't speak to him, but Janelle Brown had an explanation. Janelle disputed that their daughter Maddie's behavior in November 2021 prompted Kody's third wife Christine to leave. It was, however, directly related to Kody. She said in a confessional, "Maddie doesn’t call him because of his behavior, lately. She’s like, ‘I don’t what to do with him. I don’t know who this guy is.’ She has to consider her children. She has to consider the stability of what they see or perceive as a grandfather. There are a lot of things at play here. It’s not just Maddie not calling him."

Meri recently claimed that in April of 2022, while celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary over dinner, Kody made a motion toward her from across the table, implying that their marriage was fake. She said, "At one point, he referenced faking relationships or something like that. And I was like, 'Well, what do you mean faking?'" Meri recalls her ex-husband Kody's response when she informed him she wasn't pretending. She added, "I don't know why you even bothered to call and say happy anniversary, Meri." She concluded, "I felt like he stopped himself from saying, 'Well, we're not married.' That was a big realization to me. All these years, that's how he's felt about it? But I haven't known that." In this week's episode, Meri reveals she requested her husband to take a "break" from the marriage when tensions were high but says she didn't really throw him out.

