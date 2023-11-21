Ron DeSantis' Political Campaigning Exposes Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes That Were Supposedly Inflated

In the escalating rivalry between potential Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis' Super PAC, Never Back Down, has taken a swipe at former President Donald Trump's rally attendance claims. Trump's claims were faced with a rather embarrassing video that showed comparatively lesser turnout per Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump, known for his bold claims of tens of thousands, and sometimes even "millions and millions", attending his events, faces pushback as critics dispute the accuracy of these figures.

The recent video​ released by Never Back Down intensifies the rivalry between the leading Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a strategic move, the DeSantis-aligned fundraising group doesn't stop at mocking Trump's rally attendance claims; it takes the opportunity to showcase Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's credentials.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The video primarily throws light on Ron DeSantis's military service and academic accomplishments, to strengthen his claim for the presidential election of 2024. As the political landscape intensifies, Never Back Down actively participates in the fray, utilizing its ability to raise unlimited funds from corporations, a privilege not available to official campaign groups. In the lead-up to the 2024 Republican nomination race, Donald Trump remains a formidable presence despite weathering controversies and opposition from figures like DeSantis.

Representing the DeSantis campaign, Andrew Romeo underscores their commitment to adhering to legal norms and resource efficiency. As the 2024 election approaches, the political atmosphere is defined by meticulous strategic planning, financial acumen, and the influential molding of public opinion. DeSantis and Trump have already locked horns as they aim to represent their political party. Never Back Down, credited with handling day-to-day elements of the Florida governor's campaign, emerges as a key player in this dynamic and evolving political landscape, as reported by Bloomberg.

Huge crowd of Trump supporters has lined up outside firehouse, where Trump spoke in front of large colorful charts, a firetruck & boat. pic.twitter.com/ge65cZQwWQ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017

Furthermore, Trump has also been a busy bee with speeches that invigorate the minds of his supporters. During one such address, he suggested one particular political measure he’d put forth if he gets reinstated as President in 2024. According to the Daily Mail UK reports, while speaking to the masses in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday, Trump suggested that he’d attempt a trade with the Taliban to procure control of the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. As per Al Jazeera sources, the military airbase was deserted by the United States on the 2nd of July, 2021, shortly after all American troops were asked to leave the country by the 30th of August later that year. Trump narrated the reason for the government “giving up” the base.

Lying Treasouns Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes Brutally Mocked: 'Only Hundreds'https://t.co/1D4pdjlaq6 — Randyluv (@Randyluv5) November 11, 2023

While addressing the keenly listening crowd, he said, “We were going to keep Bagram. Bagram is the biggest base just about there is, anywhere in the world.” He continued to note, “The biggest runways, the most powerful, can hold eight-feet-deep concrete. They can hold anything, and we gave it up.”

