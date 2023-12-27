Chicago West made her dancing 'debut' as mother Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video of her 5-year-old daughter in pajamas. The rarely-seen kid of the reality star was seen jumping sweetly on a Christmas song in her holiday PJs. The youngest daughter isn't as visible on social media as the oldest, North West. Therefore, her rare appearance was a treat.

The 11-second video clip showed the little girl dancing to the audio tracks It's Christmas Time and Merry Christmas. The 43-year-old captured her daughter in a jolly mood, wearing red, black, and white plaid pajamas as she swiftly moved down a snowy sidewalk, per The Sun. Chicago smiled throughout, crisscrossing her feet and swaying her body back and forth, matching the Christmas beat.

Chicago West através de um novo vídeo no TikTok de Kim Kardashian e North West. pic.twitter.com/2QkjzkNE83 — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) December 25, 2023

To mark the holidays, the SKIMS mogul shared a photo slide of Christmas photos on Instagram with her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West- 10-year-old North West, 8-year-old Saint West, Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm West. And fans went wild over Chicago's uncanny resemblance to Kardashian.

chicago west is just absolutely adorable — REGINA GEORGE (@MaryahAmia) December 27, 2023

A fan, @zemar04, said, "Chi is your twin; she is beautiful." A second Instagram fan, @qed82, echoed, "Chi is your twin! She's beautiful." A third, @iamcoverssb, affirmed, "Chicago is literally your mini you!" A fourth fan, @rawkitttykiki, agreed, "Chi is Kim's twin, Wow!" Meanwhile, other admirers were in awe of Chicago in general.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

@todi.mogale commented, "Chicago is eating you all up, I'm afraid." The 5-year-old stole the spotlight from everyone as Kardashian's comment section was flooded with people in awe of the little girl's beauty and personality. Another fan, @viewofhers, declared, "Chi is the next 'that girl!'"

Yet another fan, @brittanyystephenson, gushed, "Chicago is such a pretty girl, like the prettiest." @lee_mcgold wrote, "Chi never leaves her Hocus Pocus boots behind. She's so cute." An Instagram fan, @jw_hester, announced, "Omg, Chicago is a model in the making, wowwwwww." @styledbyjovon_agreed, "Chicago is that girl."

Although Chicago stole the show, Psalm and North also garnered attention. A fan, @sophie_mchk, praised, "Northie cheesin' in every photo." Another fan, @biglo___, said, "Omg Psalm is growing up." @phuphogumedek agreed, "Psalm is so grown, OMG."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Chicago's 5th birthday on January 15, 2023. The celeb mom also posted several photos of the two posing in matching black cozy outfits. The Hulu star expressed her feelings for her daughter in a heartwarming Instagram caption, per TODAY. She wrote, "My twin, Happy 5th birthday. I really can't believe you're 5! I am so so proud to be your mom; it's the best feeling in the entire world." The caption continued, "You are the cuddliest, sweetest, silliest, most independent, [and] caring girl in the whole world, and I just love you so much!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Meanwhile, grandmother Kris Jenner also shared her wish on her Instagram account. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!! You are our little doll who lights up every room. You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend, and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know."

