Chicago Wears $1.5K Dolce & Gabbana Dress as Kim Kardashian is Called Out for ‘Flaunting Her Wealth’

Looks like fashion is definitely a Kardashian family trait and Chicago West seems to steal the spotlight with her $1.5K Dolce & Gabbana attire.

Khloé Kardashian recently shared a heartwarming image on Instagram capturing the precious moment when the "cousin crew" came together for a family portrait. Each cousin was adorned in their own distinctive attire, and the family members struck a pose that captivated fans, leaving them utterly transfixed. The gorgeous photo featured Kim Kardashian's kids Chicago West and Psalm West standing beside Khloé's daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian's child Dream Kardashian, as they posed together cheerily.

Radiating elegance, Chicago donned an exquisite rose petal pink dress, perfectly paired with sleek black boots, while her adorable hair was adorned with two charming bunny bobbles. As reported by the Instagram page DashKids Closet, the ensemble worn by the five-year-old carried a staggering price tag of $1525. The stunning centerpiece was a Dolce & Gabbana chiffon silk dress, in which Kim Kardashian invested $1,445, while the addition of Dr. Martens 1460 boots contributed $80 to the overall cost. According to E! News, this picture, for which Kim dressed Chicago in this expensive attire, was a throwback to an Easter-themed family meet-up.

Psalm, a poised four-year-old, exuded a casual charm with his graphic tee and flannel shirt, impeccably matched with dark chino pants. The five-year-old, True, chose an alluring ensemble of a pink dress, complemented by whimsical bunny ears and stylish sneakers. Joining the joyful gathering was Dream, the beloved six-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who frequently accompanies Khloé and True. She looked elegant in a pale pink tulle gown, adorning her feet with white Nike sneakers, and her smile lit up the frame. Yet the attention was particularly drawn to Chicago's charming little dress, that adding to the enchantment of the moment.

Fans cooed over how “cute” Chicago looked. One fan noted in the comments, "Miss Chi is beautiful." Another noticed how cute Chicago and Dream look: “Chi and Dream are so pretty!!!!!!” they said. Other words like “the cutest” and “Chicago is so cute here!!” filled the comments section. However, a few fans also criticized Kardashian for flaunting their wealth, "Hundreds of thousands of dollars on those outfits, jewelry. Meanwhile, tons of children are going hungry just 30 to 40 miles away," one follower reminded them. "Remember that kids want to play on the playground in dirt and have fun, not play dress up," another said.

It wasn't the first time that Kim has been under scrutiny for flaunting her wealth. During the month of November, Kim's daughter, North West, delighted her followers by sharing a captivating TikTok video. Set to the festive tune of Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me, the clip showcased North adorning her own personal tree with ornaments and decorations. The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off every new ornament, which included meticulously crafted decorations resembling rolled wads of $100 bills, sealed stacks of currency and vintage film cameras, which she carefully placed on the tree with utmost care and precision.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

A TikTok follower captured a screenshot of the exquisitely adorned tree and shared it on Reddit, with the title, "North's tree with 100 dollar bills on it." One person commented, "This is disgusting wow." Another added, "I see she’s teaching North that being famous is just showing off your wealth." Another Redditor chimed in, "How trashy. And how unfortunate she is pulling her kids into this label as well." A last critic shot, "North made capitalism the theme of her tree."