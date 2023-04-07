Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Flaunts $4K Worth of Designer Bags in Tokyo

Blinging it up in Japan! North West, 9, is currently on vacation in Tokyo, Japan, with her mom Kim Kardashian and little sister Chicago West, and she ensured she dug into her luxurious bag collection to carry along with her.

“Hedgehog Cafe,” the SKKN founder, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, April 4, which featured a group shot of her posing next to North. North showed off her pastel pink and purple braids, which she wore half down with two buns on top of her head, and a sparkling Prada handbag, which is worth $1,950, according to Prada’s website, reports Page Six. North added pink sunglasses and black platform flip-flops to her look, which included a pair of flared olive green leggings which she teamed with a baggy graphic T-shirt in the same shade.

Image Source: Instagram | Kim Kardashian

One day prior, the famous kiddo posed with her mom and 5-year-old sister, with the entire girl group in matching pink outfits. “Sanrio style,” Kim wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 3, featuring a photo of her and her two daughters posing for the camera. North, Chicago and Kim, dressed in coordinating pink outfits for their Hello Kitty-themed day out.

The reality TV star rocked an all-pink fuzzy coat and matching purse with gray sweatpants, whereas the 9-year-old posed next to her mom, wearing a pink T-shirt and matching pants while carrying two purses: a pink Hello Kitty clutch bag that costs $895 and a milk carton-shaped crossbody purse that originally sold for $1,200. As for Kardashian, her “Sanrio Style” caused fans to demand an apology since she sported a similar pink fur coat she had once made fun of her sister Khloé for wearing on a trip to Japan in 2018.

This definitely wasn’t the first time that North has shown off her extensive collection of designer purses. In July 2022, she and Chicago were spotted at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall with Kim holding their own Balenciaga Hourglass Small Crocodile-Embossed Top-Handle Bag purses, which retailed for $2,950 at the time.

North is known for her amazing purse collection and has shown it off in the past. Back in 2021, she gave a tour of her closet, which featured shelves filled with high-end bags. “These are my bags” she captioned the now-deleted post. Per In Style, in her possession were Fendi and Louis Vuitton bags, a Christian Dior saddlebag, Judith Leiber purses, including a pepperoni pizza clutch ($5,965), a Cinderella carriage ($5,965), and one shaped like a strawberry donut ($4,195). Fans also noticed a Birkin bag, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Kardashian recently applied for four trademarks in North’s name: two for advertising services and entertainment, another for a toy brand, and one for a skincare line spanning moisturizers, creams, cleansers, serums, oils, bubble baths, fragrances, hair care and body wash. Since the pre-teen is already known to share tips on her TikTok, a North West beauty brand doesn’t feel out of place.