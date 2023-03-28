Kim Kardashian Trademarks New Skincare and Toy Line Under Daughter North West's Name

North West, the nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, is set to launch her own skincare and toy lines, as her mother files trademarks in her name. Kim Kardashian has been preparing her four children to inherit her $1 billion business empire, and it seems North West is the first in line to do so. Kardashian has filed four new trademarks for North, all on March 10, 2023.

According to The Sun, the first trademark filed is for "non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers." This is the start of North's beauty line, which her mother plans to expand into skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble baths, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations, and more.

The second trademark filed is for North's toy company, which plans to include "toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys, children's educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sports balls."

The third trademark filed promises "advertising services," while the fourth includes "entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture."

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has filed trademarks for her children. Back in 2019, she filed similar trademarks for North, but at the time included an additional trademark for clothing. Kardashian has also filed trademarks for her other children, including Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

In November 2022, Kim filed trademarks for her three-year-old son, Psalm. The first trademark announced "non-medicated skin care preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers" and other various cosmetics. The second filing included "probiotic supplements, nutritional supplements, vitamins, baby diapers, baby cloth diapers, anti-inflammatory ointments, baby food, and infant formula."

Psalm's third trademark focused on children's mobility devices like strollers and children's car seats. While the fourth promised "clocks, jewelry, watches, keychains," the fifth included calendars, books, magazines, and periodicals in the fields of music and entertainment." A sixth trademark stated Psalm's business future could include focused on bags for both adults and children, while the seventh trademark branched out into "furniture, cribs, baby bouncers, baby changing mats, baby walkers, mattresses, cushions, nursing pillows, footstools, mirrors."

Similarly, the eighth filing involved home furnishings and included things like household linens, bath linens, and bed linens. Kim's ninth trademark for her son included various clothing items such as coats, dresses, and jackets, while the tenth included children's playthings, like toy figures, doll accessories, and hand-held units for playing electronic games.

Psalm's eleventh and twelfth filings promised "advertising services, namely, promoting the brands, goods, and services of others; endorsement services" and "entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity." Psalm's last trademarks were all filed in 2019, like North's, so it looks like the young toddler was due for a fresh update of permit applications.

Recently, North West was praised after she drew a picture of rapper Ice Spice and shared the creative process on her and Kardashian’s TikTok account. Additionally, she enjoys exploring makeup and hair creations, often using her mother’s face as a canvas, as per Independent.