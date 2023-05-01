Kim Kardashian Slammed by Fans for ‘Flaunting Her Wealth,’ Shows off $2.5K Designer Bag

Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans after she reportedly 'flaunts' her wealth on Instagram after posting a story of a bag from the latest haul received by different luxe brands, of which is her latest Louis Vuitton Bag worth $2.5 Grand, reports The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Livingston

The beauty mogul was recently gifted a hearty welcome present after she returned from a trip to Japan. The chic bag wasn't the only gift and was followed by Shea Butter Peptides from fellow skincare mogul Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode, another pair of peptide creams by Shani Darden, and to complete the skincare experience, colorful handsoaps from Safely. She also got her hands on Ace Ace Baby's newest fragrance line, followed by Tommy Hilfiger's newly released jeans and lingerie.

The entrepreneur recently took a trip to Japan with her four children. She took it to Instagram after posting a picture of herself with her daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 5, in ensembles of pink. The mom herself slayed with a grey co-ord set and a faux-fur pink coat, Air Jordans, and a pair of white sunglasses, and had her hair up.

Her oldest daughter North had purple weaves in her hair which complimented the basic pink top along with matching flared pants, and white shoes, accessorizing it with a Hello Kitty bedazzled purse along with a milk-carton sling. Chicago melted hearts in a pink tracksuit and white Crocs along with black sunglasses, looking chic.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The post included not just highlights from Japan but a carousel of pictures including a tweet that compares Kim and Khloe's faux-fur coats, followed by a snippet of the conversation between the three sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, discussing Khloe's outfit in the picture. This flamed quite the feuding rumors between the two sisters and made fans ponder over ongoing drama between the two.

In the video, the sisters are involved in a banter regarding Khloe's outfit, each arguing upon their perspectives on the matter, while their sister Kourtney was amidst the drama. Khloe even responded to the post on Instagram with "I'm waiting," while Kourtney responded with, "A long way from the cycling outfits @kimkardashian @kourtneykardashian."

The recent comments and posts from both sisters made fans speculate on a possible upcoming feud as the two were seen arguing both in the video and in the comment section of their post.

After the trailer for a new season of Hulu's "The Kardashians" went live, the feud many fans speculated over was finally confirmed.

The trailer highlights some major drama that's about to unfold in the new season and as momager Kris mentions, "It has been a whirlwind of a year". Kim's finalized divorce, Kourtney's wedding, and Scott Disick's appearance on the hit series were included in the trailer.

What made fans confirm the Kardashian sister's feud is that Kourtney mentions how her wedding was used as a "business opportunity" for Kim. Both Kylie and Kendall were in conversation regarding the same. Kim however defended herself.

Fans were thrilled about the return of the reality TV series and responded with appreciation for the trailer. Comments ranged from "Now that is a trailer" to "Why do I feel like I need to watch this in a theater?" "This looks so good!" responded another fan.