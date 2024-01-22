Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed With Aggressive Form of Melanoma

It appears that the members of the Royal Family are not in the pinkest of health lately. Recently, the Princess of Wales was also revealed to have undergone abdominal surgery as announced by representatives of the family. Princess Kate Middleton is reportedly advised bed rest and is not adhering to her royal duties, at the moment. However, another member of the aforementioned family gave her admirers a royal scare when news of her skin cancer was revealed. A new update awaits!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, anxiously waits as reports of the type of skin cancer are yet to be determined. As per sources, medical experts have succeeded in completely removing the cancerous mole that was on Feguson’s body. The deadly mole was later sent to a lab for analysis. Test results in a laboratory determined the cells to be a cluster of malignant melanoma - a deadly form of skin cancer that can get aggressive if left untreated.

However, given medical advancements, it is treatable and has a high success rate provided there’s a good prognosis - no further spread. Well, that’s the next step for doctors to figure out. Presently, the royal member awaits results of understanding the localization of cancer. In the meanwhile, she’s being seriously monitored for any other kind of suspicious moles. An insider claimed she was “in good spirits” just before her diagnosis and was left “distressed” after finding out about being afflicted with cancer a second time.

Previously, Ferguson bravely battled breast cancer and emerged victorious while remaining cancer-free over the last six months. This is certainly a melancholic ordeal for the Duchess of York However, she does have the support of her fans and loved ones and will hopefully conquer the disease a second time! During her reconstructive breast surgery last year, her surgeons extracted multiple moles from her. As mentioned earlier, after several tests just after Christmas, one such mole was found to be deadly.

My heart goes out to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with the news that their Mother Sarah Ferguson The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with Skin Cancer it must be heartbreaking let’s send them some love ❤️❤️❤️ #SarahFerguson #PrincessBeatrice #PrincessEugenie pic.twitter.com/coxbKwHfV0 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) January 22, 2024

An insider close to the family commented on this tumultuous experience and said, “It has not been an easy time.” Presently, Ferguson has been rehabilitating herself in Austria over the last few weeks. The insider continued to remark on the ongoing situation saying, “She is set to undergo further tests but it is hoped that the mole has been found early enough to avoid any further health problems.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JP Yim

Many including Ferguson and her family anticipate hearing good news in this anxious time. Although not unheard of, malignant melanoma isn’t known to be a localized form of cancer affecting only one part. It can travel to other parts of the body causing serious repercussions. For the moment, Ferguson remains in excellent medical care and is being closely looked after by her loved ones. More updates concerning the nature of her skin cancer are highly anticipated.

