Kim Kardashian is known to promote her SKIMS brand with unique promotional posts. In a recent Instagram post, the Hulu star showed off her gymnastic skills wearing a risqué bikini. Posing under a clear blue sky on a white sand beach, the beauty mogul showcased her flexible, toned body by doing a cartwheel. Kim started off with her hands raised in the air, flaunting her thong bikini bottom and cropped white top. She then lowered her hands to the ground while letting her long hair fall to her waist. The reality star finished off by lifting up her legs into a handstand position before landing on the soft sand. She then posted a short transitional video to showcase the whole cartwheel feat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's 72-Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: Lavish Spectacle Turned Reality Show

However, as per Perez Hilton, fans found the whole act amusing, and they rushed to the comments section to express their reaction. “I just have to know how many takes this was,” one Instagram fan wrote. A second fan said, “Kimberly my bf is on here.” A third fan hilariously wrote, “Thank you kim kardashian for putting gymnastics on the map.” A fourth fan commented, “I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine. ” A fifth one said, “Kim I am loving this content." A sixth fan teased, “GymnASStic.” A seventh one said, “Skymnast.” An eight one wrote, “Do you have a permit for that thing.” A ninth one said, “Who said you didn’t have Talent!!!!” A tenth one seemed unconvinced, "Does nobody see the sand is different almost each time? She didn’t do a complete cartwheel. She took multiple tries to achieve this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per the reports in People, Kim's celebrity friends were left impressed with her gymnastic skills. “Sliving”, fellow reality star and former boss Paris Hilton wrote. “Omg queen - so gorgie, Lets go tumbleeeee," wrote Queer Eye hair expert Jonathan Van Ness. Kim's swimwear summer campaign recently featured legendary models Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy, “She's the most iconic boss bitch in the world,” McCarthy said referring to The Kardashian. “She knows how to run a business. And here’s a tidbit of history: Kim, Carmen and I used to do Super Bowl parties together." “Kim's a sweetheart,” Electra said. “She's been very cool with me. So I was like, ‘hell yeah, it's on.’”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Francois G. Durand

Also Read: Nostalgic Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Clips of ‘House of Dragon’ Spoof With James Corden

As per Marca, the KUWTK alum was actually in a celebratory mood while performing the cartwheel feat on the beach. Her SKIMS fashion brand had just been valued at $4 billion after opening more physical stores and establishing a men's segment. “It has grown quickly, and we’re so proud of that,” Kim told the NYTimes. “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches.” “Skims has maintained unprecedented momentum since the brand’s inception,” stated Michael Carmen, a co-head of private investments at Wellington. “We’re thrilled to partner with the brand to support it through this pivotal growth stage.”

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals All Her Favorite Must-Haves She Carries Inside Her Hermès Travel Bag

In an Appeal to President Biden, Kim Kardashian Pleads to Prevent Another Armenian Genocide