These 10 Pictures from Kris Jenner's 80's Christmas Parties Will Melt Your Heart

Kris Jenner's Heartmelting Pictures From The 80s

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

Also Read: Kris Jenner Left Fans Bewildered by 'Looking the Same Age' as Paris Hilton in Christmas Photos

Kris Jenner is popularly known as the "momager" of the Kardashian family. Despite the many controversies she’s been involved in since her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s death, Kris has refused to give up on the life she’s wanted to lead. From being a single mother of six children to navigating through a life of fame all alone, Kris has done it all by herself. Kris is a true pioneer in the entertainment industry and her presence lights up any room she enters, even if it's her own children’s! Naturally, family means everything to The Kardashians star and she would do anything for them. The mother of six recently took to Instagram to share some pretty heart-melting pictures from back in the 80s featuring her family for a trip down memory lane!

1. The Three Checkered Angeles

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian are known to have an extremely close bond with each other through the years. Growing up, despite the many fights they had, the trio always stuck together. The first picture saw all three sisters looking positively adorable next to each other, smiling away. It appears that three of them coordinated their classic outfits for the day. Each of them was styled in navy blue and silver checkered frocks, with Khloé and Kim donning a bright red bow in the middle of their collars. The blue-eyed Khloé appeared to be sweetly seated on a chair while her sisters were right beside her, smiling away in the picture.

Also Read: Kris Jenner Called Out for 'Copying' Daughter Kim Kardashian’s 'Exact' Look

2. The Iconic Black And White Family Portrait

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Also Read: Internet Brutally Trolls Kris Jenner's Viral No-Makeup Look, Compares Her to Grim Reaper

This legendary family picture is often shared by the Kardashian girls and Kris herself on countless occasions. Before the unfortunate demise of the late patriarch Robert, the girls were known to be very close to him. Before the show’s name was rebranded, it was known as Keep Up With The Kardashians and featured several glimpses of the girls [and Kris] with Robert enjoying their time. This monochromatic picture captured the joy and laughter cherished by each member. Even Robert, or 'Rob' Kardashian Jr., looked rather elated in a baby picture of his! They all looked prim and proper, ready to have fun on Christmas Day.

3. Sitting On Santa's Lap

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

If there’s one thing that children eagerly look forward to during Christmas, it’s to have a treasured picture of sitting on Santa Claus’ lap at least once in their lifetime. Even the Kardashian family had such a sweet and genuine desire! While a picture of the other members is yet to be shared, Kris did share a picture of both Robert and his sister Khloé gushing away on an unidentified Santa’s lap. Khloé donned an all-white ensemble and had a hint of shyness registered on her face. Robert Jr., on the other hand, looked more than proud as he let out a ghost of a smile for the picture.

4. The Jenner Sisters In Red

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Kylie Jenner and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner often prefer to stay low-key when it comes to sharing their personal lives with the media. However, their Instagram DMs are perhaps going to be filled after these super-cute pictures of them on their mother’s post have just gone viral! The Jenner sisters flashed the most charming smiles ever in their red attire for the day, including a hoodie. The duo were seated by a cozy fireplace and were surrounded by embroidered traditional Christmas socks that lazily hung above them. Right next to Kylie stood a golden reindeer candlestand, which glistened in the light.

5. Christmas Caroling

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

It can’t possibly get any more Christmasy than singing carols by the warm fire and simply enjoying the vibe. And it appears that the Kardashian siblings did just that in this picture! This picture captures Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Jr. sitting by a gorgeous and elegant piano with an old book featuring notes of famous carols closed atop the smooth, shiny surface. Their petite selves were observed to have color coordinated once again! This time the girls and the handsome young lad each donned a black aesthetic. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney had a neat pink bow on their hair, while young Robert Jr. rocked slick-back gelled hair. What a beautiful moment to capture!

6. The Pajama Party - Christmas Edition

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Who doesn’t enjoy an occasional PJ party surrounded by their loved ones?! This picture shared by Kris is truly a smile-worthy one because of the warmth it emanates. Kris is seen posing alongside her mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, and two of her teenage daughters, Kim and Kourtney. The highlight is their funky yet comfy Christmas-themed pajamas. Each one sported a Santa, an enormous Christmas bauble, Santa’s iconic red sack full of presents, a Christmas tree, and a tiny elf holding up a wreath. They looked enchanted by their fun time with each other, and knowing the Kardashians, they sure would’ve had a blast back in the day!

7. Kris In PJs

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

We all love a good throwback picture! The momager seldom posts throwback pictures of herself from her prime. This picture not only captures her youthfulness but also the fun and bubbly person she truly is! Kris was seen in a similar PJ, possibly dancing while wearing thick, dark sunglasses. She stood in front of a stunning and tall Christmas tree that towered behind her. She flashed her pearly whites and had one leg halfway up in the air as she posed for the picture. This snap of her is a testimony to how that particular part of her fun-loving self remains unchanged to date.

8. Kris And The Girls

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

As emphasized earlier, Kris is a very doting mother and deeply cherishes the bond she has with her children. The mother of six simply loves spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, as observed on The Kardashians. Whether it’s just dropping by to say hello or impromptu mother-daughter dates, Kris makes it a point to spend time with her kids and be a part of their lives. This picture of the momager with her three girls, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney, proves just how much of a chill and loving mother she is. Kris is seen holding her glass of what seems like champagne close while also huddled up close to her daughters. Although she, Kourtney, and Khloé donned black outfits, Kim sported a gorgeous red tank top. Another nostalgic trip down memory lane!

9. Baby Kourtney & Kim





Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Moving on, Kris did make her fans misty-eyed with a picture of what appears to be baby Kim and Kourtney! The two women looked beyond sweet, standing next to each other and their presents next to the legendary tree. Kourtney seemed to be holding onto her sister Kim, who was tightly cradling a fluffy white bear with a hat. It seems like growing up, the girls greatly appreciated Barbies, as there was also a view of the renowned toy nestled beneath the tree. Both the girls had their hair tied into a high ponytail and were dressed in a classic red and black frock with white stockings. Cue Night Changes by One Direction, because, oh, how time has gone by!

10. The One With Kris And Her Mom

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

This list would be incomplete without the honorary mention of a picture featuring just Kris and her beloved mother, ‘MJ’. Like the bond she shares with her kids, Kris shares the same level of closeness with her mother. The two are known to have a tightly-knit bond with each other and often visit each other as and when the opportunity presents itself. Kris and her mom look divine in their party outfits. Both seemed to be sporting velvet and twinned in a midnight blue dress, respectively. Their smiles capture a thousand emotions and words in a single frame. While many things have transformed through the years, one thing remains constant, and that’s the warm, authentic, and loving person that is Kris!

More from Inquisitr

Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Looked Like This Real Housewives Star at NFL Game

Fans Criticize Kris Jenner’s ‘Real Double Chin’ in Pictures From Balenciaga Fashion Show