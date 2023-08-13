When Britney Spears Shared a Disneyland Memory, Said Her Sons Don't Like Getting Clicked

Britney Spears has often spoken about her children on various platforms. The Toxic singer shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline - Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. While Spears is quite comfortable being in the limelight her sons feel otherwise. Back when the boys were merely 12 and 13 respectively, their beloved mother snapped a rather adorable picture of them alongside her at Disneyland in the year 2019.

Earlier, concerning this experience, a source close to Hold It Against Me confessed to People, that “She went to Disneyland with her boys over the weekend”. The reason behind doing so was that "she is spending more time with them now when she feels healthier."

The Circus singer had visited Walt Disney’s hub during a warm summer weekend to spend some quality time with her boys. Before she recently deleted her account on Instagram this year, the musical prodigy had posted a picture of her family smiling away at the magical destination.

Spears sported a sublime sunshine yellow dress with ruffled sleeves and pink floral tones. And paired the outfit with tan peep-toe wedges. Her children also kept things quite casual with round-neck t-shirts and shorts followed by a comfy pair of shoes. The family of three seemed to be standing at a popular hotspot amid the destination; the Micky mouse-themed garden.

In the caption of the post, she expresses her joy in spending time with the two teens at the said place. “Great time at Disneyland today…” admits Spears. She then recollects a refreshing time on one of the rides known as ‘Splash Mountain’. Which involves getting slightly drenched while sliding down the terrain in an automated vehicle; a thrilling experience. “I don’t remember ever getting that wet on Splash Mountain," continued the singer in fond recollection of the memory.

Other instances from the day included a video of the decorated singer gearing up to go on to another ride. There were certainly some nostalgic and heartwarming moments a mother cherishes; her children and her smiling warmly, having fun. Another snap of her two boys around a delicious spread of food surely enriched with enhanced flavor in every bite, was also featured in her post.

On any given occasion, her sons prefer to avoid getting their pictures taken. This is why the Toxic Singer was beyond elated when they accepted the offer of getting a family photograph. “Geez...Anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever..so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!!” confessed Spears in utter joy. And concludes the caption by emphasizing the wonder of where she was. “Such a great place!!!”

