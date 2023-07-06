Johnny Depp Appears Wearing a Medical Boot and Using a Cane, Leaving Everyone Perplexed

Johnny Depp has been seen wearing a medical boot for a few days in addition to recently being photographed using a cane. Fans of the actor were alarmed by some pictures published by Marca.

On Wednesday, Depp was spotted leaving his hotel in Manchester using crutches and a medical boot as he resumed his recovery from his painful ankle injury. The 60-year-old Hollywood A-lister moved slowly and cautiously toward his tour bus with the aid of the cane. Currently on tour with Hollywood Vampires, Depp will be performing in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, and London with the supergroup.

Depp appeared to be in good spirits as he walked out of his hotel and approached the bus while holding a red cup in his hand. Making a fashion statement, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wore a distressed brown leather jacket with a blue checkered shirt and a floppy hat with blue and red stripes.

He completed his ensemble with black jeans, blue-tinted eyeglasses, white and green trainers, and the medical boot covering his other foot. This news comes after having to postpone the American portion of his band's forthcoming tour owing to his distressing lower-body injury.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ at the time, the actor "stressed it further while trying to power through" at a tribute concert for his late friend Jeff Beck after twisting his ankle while promoting his movie, Jeanne Du Barry, at the Cannes Film Festival in June.

The publication was informed by a source that the celebrity's "ankle is fractured and his medical team has instructed him not to fly for the foreseeable future." The Hollywood Vampires' upcoming three performances, which were slated to take place in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York in June, will now be without the Alice in Wonderland star. The news that they had to reschedule their first three U.S. tour dates was announced by Depp and his bandmates, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, on their Instagram accounts last month.

"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week," the band said in their post. They added, "Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

Depp and his bandmates Cooper, Perry, and Tommy Henriksen from the Hollywood Vampires held an "intimate" birthday celebration earlier last month. On June 9, the actor celebrated his 60th birthday by dining out in Istanbul, Turkey, per People.

