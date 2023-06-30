Johnny Depp's 60th Birthday Celebration Was An "Intimate" Dinner With 'Hollywood Vampires' Bandmates

In an exclusive report by People Magazine, a source reveals that actor and musician Johnny Depp partied with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. Depp and his bandmates held an "intimate" birthday celebration earlier this month. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his 60th birthday on June 9 by having dinner in Istanbul, Turkey.

"There was no big grand party. No blast-off. He celebrated in Istanbul on his birthday. He had a dinner with his bandmates," informs the source. "It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing.”

The source says that the Oscar Nominee is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life." "He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," according to the source. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation." The source said, "He's older. He's still working. It doesn't make any sense to be partying hard anymore. It's a different scene. He's really busy.”

The day before Depp's birthday, fans sang "Happy Birthday" to him at a Hollywood Vampires performance in Bucharest, Romania. As seen in a video the band posted on Instagram during that time, he addresses the crowd, “Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard."

On the day of his birthday, a source informed People that Depp has "moved on from last year" when he went through the acrimonious defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which was later settled. They went on to say that he "is happy" right now in his life.

"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the insider said. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost." Depp said on Instagram on Tuesday, "Love seeing all your faces out on the road… thank you so much for coming to see us!!!" while thanking fans for attending the band's performance.

Depp had only recently ended his absence from social media as he posted for the first time after seven months. He surprised fans by paying a moving homage to his late bandmate and "brother," Jeff Beck on his 79th birthday. A sentimental caption and an old photo of the pair fixing a car were posted on Instagram by the actor. "Happy birthday my dearest brother Jeff, You are with me, always. You are everything!!! Your fellow giant toddler... eternal love and worship," wrote Depp in the caption for the photo.

