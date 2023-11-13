Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown's weight loss journey along with her husband Tony Padron has truly been incredible. While fans everywhere have appreciated her grit and resolve, Mykelti was forced to slam some naysayers recently.

Mykelti's remarkable weight loss comes after she welcomed her twins, Ace and Archer, just last winter. Despite her impressive weight loss, it has given rise to conspiracy theories. The TLC star was accused of using Ozempic to expedite her impressive 75-pound weight loss efforts by fans last month. She replied at the time, "I am not. I am taking a supplement drink and running around with three kids."

Sadly, it appeared that more detractors suspected her of using the drug, which encouraged her to be absolutely honest in her most recent Instagram post. "Hi! I just wanted to clarify a few things. Plexus is not a weight loss company, and it is not the only thing I've done to lose weight," she said facing the camera, adding, "Plexus is a gut health company, so its goal is to help you internally. And internally, when your body is healthy... you end up showing on the outside when you feel good on the inside."

She also went on to slam critics, saying she's not using any "quick fixes" to get by in her goal. "It's not a quick fix," she clarified, adding that she had been concentrating on her nutrition and whole way of life for two years, not "two weeks," as some people suggested.

She wrote in the caption alongside the post, "HAPPY A SPLENDID DAY! Hope you enjoy my four-minute rant. High protein low calorie and gut health supplements. That’s the gist if you want to save yourself four minutes." She added, "If you want the link with more info GREAT, if not no worries and no pressure. If you’ve asked for info in the past but haven’t received it, I do apologize!!! Ask again I’ll monitor this post better."

This is not the first time Mykelti snapped at her critics, per TV Shows Ace. The Sister Wives actress lashed back at a fan who called her out for abandoning the kids in Utah during a July trip to London. “Women are allowed to do that,” she clapped back. Another fan supported her at the time, "People like you are what makes moms feel guilty about going somewhere."

In a separate comment, another troll wrote, criticizing her for taking a trip without her children, "You left Tony with all three babies," along with a face palm emoji. One angry fan defended the star, slamming the critics. "To all the people trying to shame her for leaving on a trip and leaving the babies with their dad, the other caregiver," they wrote in support of the star.

