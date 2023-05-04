Kendall Jenner Concerned Over Khloé Kardashian's Drastic Weight Loss Amid Skin Cancer Reveal

The Kardashians season 3 premiere is just a few days away and the tensions after the recent trailer drop of the reality TV show are high. A drama-filled trailer premiered on Thursday, April 27, giving viewers a closer look at the upcoming season. It's supposed to be an emotional rollercoaster for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The season will touch on Kim Kardashian's struggle with her divorce from Rapper Kanye West in vivid detail and the youngest Kardashian sister's brush with skin cancer recently. "I am really good at being calm when there's turbulence, but this has been a whirlwind of a year," says Kardashians' mother Kris Jenner to everyone who watched the trailer of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians are concerned for the well-being of Khloé after the revelation of her melanoma and how it has impacted the reality TV star as she secretly fights with it. The trailer showed a closeup shot of her stitches after surgery as well as a bandage during her treatment. "This, on her face, is very concerning," mother Kris Jenner claims in the clip after the audience is told that Khloé had melanoma on her cheek.

"Mom just told me that it's melanoma," Kylie Jenner, 25, also confronted Khloé after getting to know about it from their mom, Kris Jenner. "I don't think I've seen you this low," Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq, can be seen speaking while in conversation with Khloé. Kendall Jenner also addressed the deteriorating mental and physical health of the 38-year-old Good American founder. "She doesn't sleep, she lost a lot of weight," the 27-year-old model was troubled while the video of Khloé, her son and her trips to the doctor's office flashed on the screen.

Even the level-headed Kardashian, Khloé herself admitted how she was taken aback by the diagnosis and the severity of the situation: "Melanoma's deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be." As per Daily Mail, in October 2020, Khloé informed everyone of her tumor through her Instagram story and posts where she posted close-up photos of her skin.

She mentioned how she assumed it was just a zit of sorts when she noticed a small bump on her face. She then decided to get a biopsy done after 7 months of it not healing. She shared how she had to get two biopsies from different doctors to be sure. She thanked her doctor, Dr. Fischer, for being able to get everything, as her margins appear clear and she's going on the healing process. "So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."