Westminster Abbey Falls Silent as King Charles III Declares "I Come Not to be Served But to Serve"

The Coronation of King Charles III is the first in the UK for 70 years and is underway at Westminster Abbey. Echoing the words of the late Queen - his Mother, Elizabeth II - King Charles addressed the congregation with his very first words spoken at the Abbey: "I come not to be served but to serve," according to The International News. The 2,300 selected members of the audience fell silent as the words were uttered.

King Charles III has sworn to uphold his sacred promises to the Nation as he undertook two key Coronation Oaths, administered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Archbishop then asked King Charles III to "confirm that he will uphold the law and the Church of England during his reign" to which the monarch placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and promised to "perform and keep" his word. King Charles III also undertook the Accession Declaration Oath.

Spectacular scenes in London on #Coronation Day.



Travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry, The King and The Queen have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service. pic.twitter.com/BDkklcj9pA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

According to BBC, the dignitaries present to witness the 40th reigning monarch take charge today include U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, and leaders of the Commonwealth countries. Celebrities who have attended the ceremony include actress Emma Thompson and American singer Katy Perry.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Aaron Chown

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took center stage at the Coronation ceremony and read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament. Archbishop Justin Welby took back the coronation ceremony after Sunak's address and the Gospel music. Archbishop Welby emphasized the royal duty, "We are here to crown a king, and we crown a king to serve." King Charles III will next be taking part in the "anointing ceremony," the most sacred part of the Coronation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧



The King turns to each of the four points of the compass before The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaims him the ‘undoubted King’. The congregation shouts ‘God Save King Charles!’. pic.twitter.com/g6PiBLVjKu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

In the first stage of the ceremony, the King was proclaimed the "undoubted King" as the congregation was asked to show their homage and service, shouting "God Save the King." Charles became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms in September after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away after 70 years on the throne. Months of meticulous planning have resulted in the 40th coronation celebrations, which have traditionally taken place at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

The coronation service is being led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and assisted by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell. "There have been wall-to-wall rehearsals this week, and indeed last week," Archbishop Welby told BBC Radio 4's Today program. "None of us have done this for a very long time, so working out the choreography has been complex."

The main ceremony of the coronation will be solemnized when the St Edward's Crown will be placed on King Charles III's head, a historic moment that will be marked by the abbey bells and a gun salute in the nearby Horse Guards Parade.