Kylie Jenner's BFF Addresses Rumors of Star 'Taking Ozempic' Amid Fan Concerns Over Drastic Weight Loss

Kylie Jenner has been a part of many controversies surrounding her cosmetic surgeries, over the years. Except for fillers and botox, Jenner has denied undergoing any other body enhancement procedures. Recently, The Kardashians star was called out for allegedly using the famous Ozempic drug to lose weight. Jenner has been flaunting a much slimmer and toned physique lately, leading many critics to believe she’s on the drug. However, her longtime bestie has decided to step up for her dear friends with such booming allegations. Jenner’s friend responded to the assumptions savagely on TikTok.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

As per The U.S. Sun, Jenner’s renowned best friend, Yris Palmer, shared a video of her and Jenner swaying to some groovy Spanish music, looking pretty awesome as usual. They appeared to have twinned in black ensembles. Jenner sported a chic off-shoulder strappy top along with low-waisted trousers.

She tied her hair in a cute updo with her bangs flowing freely on the sides. Palmer donned a breathtaking bodycon dress with a similar hairstyle as Jenner. The mother of two captioned the sweet video writing, “Otro Drop mañana. Many eagle-eyed fans noted Jenner’s waistline and credited it to Ozempic.

Image Source: TikTok | @yris_palmer

An observant user of the platform said, “Ozempic is slaying.” Another one responded, “It really is though.” A third one claimed that though it took time, it ‘worked’: “Oxempy is working over time.” Likewise, many others expressed their desire for wanting to try out the hyped-up drug to achieve results such as Jenner. However, Palmer seemed to have had enough of the ‘Ozempic talk.’

Kylie Jenner e Yris Palmer via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/TI6xAI9pKf — Info Trylie (@infotrylie) May 11, 2023

Palmer diplomatically responded to one such claim saying, “Actually, my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing.” While Palmer neither confirmed nor denied the aforementioned allegations, her response insinuates that Jenner has actively been working on a healthier lifestyle followed by an intense fitness routine. Nonetheless, Palmer’s response to many trolling her bestie earned much praise from her fans in the comment section.

An elated fan compared saying, “Me defending my bestie at all costs.” One more added, “Omg go, girl!! Protecting Khyyy [Kylie]” A final person stated, “FACTS.” Despite Palmer and other fans’ defense and support, many trolls were unconvinced of Jenner’s profound weight loss. Several others gushed about how ‘amazing’ Jenner looked in her outfit of the day and loved the overall ‘vibe’ of the video.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Shortly after they posted the video, Jenner took to her own Instagram account to share a few behind-the-scenes instances to celebrate the launch of her clothing brand: Khy per Teen Vogue. She and Palmer were seen sipping on some wine and enjoying a great evening of fun in each other's company.

In the caption of her post, the reality star thanked her beloved followers for all the support they’ve given her amid this new endeavor. Furthermore, she encouraged her fandom to visit the brand’s website to grab a few of her favorites before it’s all gone. Things in Jenner's life appear to be going swimmingly well thus far. More updates about the success of her new clothing line remain to be seen.