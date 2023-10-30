When Donald Trump Allegedly Lied and Introduced Niece Mary as a 'Drug Addict' to Wife Melania

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of 'Substance Abuse', readers discretion is advised.

Former President of the State Donald Trump is currently amid a myriad of legal trouble since the trial for his Civil Fraud Case in New York commenced. Moreover, his daughter Ivanka Trump was also ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to testify against her dad on the 1st of November. This isn’t the first time a member of the Trump family has made headlines. There was a time when his niece and well-known author: Mary L. Trump claimed that her uncle had falsely introduced her to his wife Melania as a drug addict, as per The Political Flare.

In Mary’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, she enables readers to view her uncle in the same lens as she does. The book spoke volumes of the twice-impeached former President’s character from a completely different angle; from someone who genuinely looked up to him practically throughout her life. However, she did make a very distinctive note of his wife, Melania Trump in her book. Mary narrates the incident of the first time her uncle brought his then-girlfriend home. In addition, talked about the time he’d given Melania completely ‘wrong’ information about an alleged vice.

The author of the book recalled that Melania was merely a 28-year-old woman who had been brought over to the Trump residence to be introduced and welcomed into the family. In the book, it appears that Mary with great attention to detail took note of everything from her meeting with Melania. She explained that Melania was promptly and elegantly seated and commented on the same. “She sat slightly sideways next to Donald with her ankles crossed.” In addition, recorded her reaction of being dumbfounded by “how smooth” Melania looked in appearances.

The Trump family was happily chatting away with Melania being quiet as per Mary who revealed she felt “concerned” about her now-auntie. The conversation at the time progressed with her uncle now gushing about his niece; not in the way one would expect. In the book, Mary gives a brief account of the possibly awkward conversation she was amid. Trump was informing his now-wife how Mary was reportedly a “college dropout”. In addition, commented on her “really bad behavior” which he believes went on for “a while”. It wasn’t this bit of information that left her shaken. The fact that her uncle alleged that she “started doing drugs” is what startled her.

Mary further noted in the book that this piece of information had caught the attention of her now-auntie. On hearing what her beloved said about his niece, Melania asked, “Really?” her now-hubby responded by not only confirming her doubt but also claiming that she “was a total disaster.” However, Mary was quick to deny the claims made against her by her politician uncle. “No, no no. I’ve never done drugs in my life,” said Mary in denial.

Mary may have dropped out of college initially but went on to pursue her Bachelor’s degree at Tuft’s later on in life. She decided to further enhance her knowledge by grabbing a Master’s degree at the prestigious Columbia University. The cherry on her cake was the PhD she passionately acquired at Adelphi University.

