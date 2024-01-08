Gwen Stefani Shares Her 'Blooming 2024' Video Featuring a Glipmse of Blake Shelton Amid Separation Rumors

Gwen Stefani seems to be bonding with her husband, Blake Shelton, over some gardening in her new video. Amid several reports of the couple splitting, the Hollaback Girl singer shared her "blooming" 2024 video, where Shelton was featured for a split-second. The duo met on the sets of The Voice and tied the knot in July 2021 at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The pop star panned her video showing her beautiful garden mess, which she captioned, "2024 is blooming already," per The Sun. After greeting her fans, she quickly revealed her agenda, "About ready to do a little gardening." The 54-year-old then focused her camera on her planted and blossoming flower beds.

She then showed off the roses she bought and the peonies she'd be planting and told her audience, "These are very incredible, and I've never done them. They're going to take ten years to mature, so I'll see you... I'll see you in ten years."

The rest of the video showed the singer and her family in action as Sophie Ellis-Bextor's revived hit, Murder On The Dancefloor, played in the background. However, Shelton made a brief appearance in the clip, tending to the peonies standing amid a bed of other flowers in their garden.

Meanwhile, fans loved her video and her simple life with Shelton. In the comment section, they left their opinions. An Instagram fan, @mermaid_deserie, praised, "The simple life looks beautiful on you." A second fan, @thatgirl_leanna, gushed, "I just love how she and Blake are literally opposites, but they balance each other out and influence each other in beautiful ways."

A third fan, @disnoahland, wrote, "Omg! I do no gardening, but you make it look so peaceful and fun. Happy Blooming!" Another Instagram user, @jenlovesgwen, appeared thrilled, "I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS 2024 BLOOM." @mommabrucker12 appreciated, "Domestic Gwen is so fun!"

Stefani and Shelton belong to opposite backgrounds, and the stark contrast in their personalities surprised people when they announced their marriage. Several publications reported trouble in their marriage. A source previously dished, "Times are tough for Gwen and Blake," OK Magazine.

The source continued, "They're spending a lot of time apart, and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them," adding, "They used to do everything together — some might even say they were together too much."

However, in a separate interview, the 47-year-old opened up about life with Stefani. He revealed, "I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up, and she's there in the morning," per TODAY. "I just didn't know that that was out there, that that was possible."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

When the country singer married Stefani, she had three kids- Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The God's Country singer revealed his equation with his stepsons, "I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."

