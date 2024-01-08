Jim Carrey, who turns 62 on January 17, dined with several well-known friends on Wednesday while sporting a new long hairstyle. Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler, Seth Green, Jeff Ross, Dustin Hoffman, and Bill Burr were among the celebrities spotted leaving the San Vicente Bungalows restaurant in West Hollywood with Jim Carrey. As reported by Marca, at the very elite restaurant, where Carrey held an exclusive lunch, his hairdo was noticeably different from his typical appearance.

As per the outlet the actor might be channeling his inner Keanu Reeves by choosing to grow out his hair to shoulder length rather than the combed style he typically loves. He even thought it necessary to bring along a security officer, who stood next to Carrey as he carried a cake box. After the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey said in April of last year that he had been longing to move away from acting. At the time, he said on Access Hollywood that he was "fairly serious" about leaving the entertainment industry. He said at the time, "Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

Carrey's admirers are used to his lengthy acting sabbaticals. After the 2014 follow-up Dumb and Dumber To, Carrey's first significant part in a studio film came with the 2020 release of Sonic the Hedgehog. The actor acted in independent flicks Dark Crimes and The Bad Batch in between. In addition, Carrey recently starred in the comedy series Kidding on Showtime, which aired for 20 episodes over two seasons before being canceled. In 2020, the comedian made six appearances as Joe Biden as a guest on Saturday Night Live.

Carrey's quest for spirituality has received a lot of media attention since he has discussed it in many interviews and opened up about a lot of his journey in public. He told the Vancouver Sun that he developed a daily routine to combat depression and that he now believes it is essential to his general health and well-being. It turns out that he is a brilliant artist in addition to being a good actor. He leads many of his admirers towards meditation and spiritual endeavors by sharing his paintings and thoughts with them. He has a distinct viewpoint on Hollywood life and has recently become less fond of it. In the year 2018 as well, Carrey revealed similar plan to the Hollywood Reporter. He told the outlet at the time, "I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore. I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."

