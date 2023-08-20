Britney Spears Expresses Strong Disapproval of Botox Injections, Calls It ‘Horrific'

In an unexpected turn of events, pop icon Britney Spears has announced on social media that she would no longer have Botox injections, calling the common cosmetic procedure "horrific." The 42 million strong Instagram audience that the 41-year-old singer has revealed her newfound preference for an alternate anti-aging procedure.

Spears, who is renowned for her spectacular performances and top-of-the-chart records, has decided to adopt a more natural approach to keeping a youthful appearance. Except a subtle Sio Beauty patch on her forehead, the Louisiana native, who recently reconnected with her teenage sons, looked gorgeous and confident as she delivered her message.

Spears stated her reasons for giving up the popular Botox treatments in the brief video. She specifically mentioned the excessive price, possible forehead swelling, and the obvious agony related to needles as the main reasons she decided to look into alternate possibilities.

The Toxic singer-songwriter stated in a thoughtful caption that she is "sharing this because it does work." Britney's post didn't contain any paid disclosures or marketing hashtags, unlike many celebrity endorsements, per Daily Mail.

In her post, Spears also expressed her cynicism about Los Angeles, a city known for its glamor and beauty. "Never again in Los Angeles," she snorted, putting air quotes around the phrase "best doctors." Her most recent botox session left her feeling anything but glamorous; she compared the aftereffects to those of an altercation.

The singer's openness about her appearance struck a chord with her fans and sparked conversations about the pressure society places on people to keep flawless appearances and the rising popularity of embracing natural beauty. Her desire to be open about her anti-aging quest may encourage others to reevaluate their cosmetic routines and look into different options.

She added, "I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks. My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face. OK … so maybe in a movie like “Just Go with It” where that girl’s eyebrows are messed up, that’s funny. But not in real life when one eye is black and blue and way higher than the other."

"I cried and then I’m like, when is this gonna go away? Oh, just give it a week or two.” Sometimes the nerves act that way and have a reverse effect, and I’m like, “I look like somebody beat the shit out of me” !!! So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, “then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?” and my friend’s sisters laughed. FUCK BOTOX, it is horrific !!! Sio is unbelievable"

The decision by Spears to stop getting Botox injections comes at the same time as her rekindled relationship with her teenage sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden. Recently, there was a ray of hope for the estranged mother-son relationship when they reconnected, which was a huge step in the direction of reconciliation.

