Katy Perrytendency for extravagant outfits and frequent haircuts make it difficult to identify the actual person behind the on-stage persona. Actually, Perry claims that she is quite different from her stage character and that she feels like "two different people" after becoming a mother, at least in terms of her style. She also admitted to InStyle that she repeats her outfits not just on stage but 'beyond' it.

While addressing the question related to her repeating outfits on stage, Katy replied in excitement, "Oh my god, yes." The pop star was quick to admit, "Yes, I am an outfit repeater in my personal life. Costumes, not so much; I've got a warehouse full of costumes. But now I'm doing constant clean-outs of things and sending it to The RealReal, It's just like, 'I can't.' Why am I looking at this anymore? Because I don't even feel like I want to buy anything until I can let go of things. I'm starting to be less attached [to clothes], which is great."

She continued by saying that the clothing she most enjoys wearing is also the most practical. She said, "I do love my silver disco-esque soda can tab dress, because it has cans on the bra that are actually working cans. It's a big surprise when I can fill up my beer mug [with Red Bull] every night. And when I do a big cheers with the audience, I can literally pour it from my bra."

The person she is at home is quite different from the one she portrays onstage and in her songs. However, Perry's song "Daisies" from her most recent album, which came out soon after the birth of her daughter Daisy, is a blend of the two personalities. While having a conversation with the fashion magazine L'Officiel about the profound impact having her daughter Daisy has had on her life, she admitted, "I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career. Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently."

She went on to say that she was "nervous" before she became a mother: "I was nervous to be a mom. Now I get it. Now I realize this is it. This is the living part. Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back."

