Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Newly-Launched Website Wasn't "Well Received" by Royals

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal status, they've been experiencing complications right, left, and center. In a fresh blow, the couple have offended the Buckingham Palace with their newly-launched website. A royal commentator exclusively told The Mirror the Sussexes' new venture wasn't well-received by the Monarchy.

The Archewell website now automatically redirects visitors to 'Sussex.com,' the Duke and Duchess' brand relaunch using their royal titles, which includes a picture of the couple, titled: "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

However, commentator Michael Cole suggested Buckingham Palace has issues with the couple's mention of the royal status for "commercial purposes." Cole spoke with Kevin O'Sullivan and Alex Phillips of TalkTV's CrossTalk the day of the launch and claimed what they did could be considered "illegal."

"The first thing to be said about this is that it is illegal to use a royal title or the name of a royal residence for commercial purposes." The royal commentator further clarified that after they stepped down, it was decided they'd retain the titles but wouldn't use them for other purposes.

"Now we will remember that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex scooted off, first of all to Canada and then California, which was their intended destination all the time, perhaps Meghan's, it was made clear that they would retain the honorific titles Her Royal Highness, His Royal Highness - these three letters that are very big in royal circles but they were not to use them for any purpose."

The former actress and Harry faced criticism for using their titles despite quitting as working royals. However, amid the backlash, the couple were spotted skiing, preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games. Meanwhile, the Suits star praised their website designer's "attention to detail" and "creativity and care."

Unfazed by the noise and the debate still ongoing in Buckingham Palace, Markle said, "They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan," per The Independent.

Cole reiterated, "This will have gone down terribly badly at Buckingham Palace. We're not quite sure how they intend to use this new website, but it will be watched very, very closely because any attempt to use it for commercial purposes will be frowned upon certainly in this country."

It was believed by the royal sources that King Charles' cancer diagnosis might bridge the gap between the royal family. Since September 2022, this was the first time the father-son was face-to-face during his brief 25-hour trip to the UK amid his health battle. Sources told Page Six, "It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan."

But Cole insisted the Sussexes' move to use their titles as a rebrand would be a roadblock to reconciliation. "I think it's another example of them being slightly tin-eared. If they want to build bridges, this is possibly the worst possible way they could do it, and it won't go down well."