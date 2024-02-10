Prince William and Prince Harry's Close Friend Says It's Difficult for Them to Reconcile

King Charles III's attempt to reunite his sons Prince William and Prince Harry after his cancer diagnosis seems to have remained futile. The royal princes dealt with their father's unforeseen medical condition without even feigning an attempt to get back together. Prince William kept busy with royal duties and avoided interacting with his younger brother.

At the same time, Prince Harry has finally returned to California after his brief family visit to the United Kingdom. As per the UK Mirror, The Rude Beginning, a book written by a close friend of the royal brothers, details how the royal brothers' "fierce independence" evolved during a "very difficult" upbringing, making it difficult to repair their damaged connection.

The brothers' erstwhile polo-playing friend picked the moniker Edward Charles Featherstone while writing the tell-all book and stated, "I think not having a close connection to your parents for whatever reason, whether you are royalty as in the case of William and Harry, or if you've lost a parent as did William and Harry, if your father is the future King of England, all of those things creates an independence in my opinion because you just don't have the bosom of your family to kind of lean back on, to rely on."

The close friend continued, "So I'd imagine it would have been very difficult for both of them." Edward, who has written a new book titled The Rude Beginning, said this would have led to both Harry and William developing "very hard exteriors". He added before concluding that the late Princess of Wales, Diana, their mother was the common bonding factor for the brothers, "They've learned independence and it couldn't be easy, it certainly couldn't be easy. I didn't have that situation, I was at boarding school, but I had a very caring and loving mother." Princess Diana tragically passed away in a Paris vehicle accident on August 31, 1997. Henri Paul, their driver, and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed also perished in the collision.

There was "nothing in the diary" for them to meet, a source previously revealed, with William allegedly concentrating entirely on Princess Kate's post-surgery recuperation at this time. Another source, meanwhile, claimed that Harry would have been happy to visit his brother if it had been feasible. The source added: "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it." The remarks coincide with Harry's return to America following a trip to the UK in the wake of his father, King Charles, receiving a cancer diagnosis. Although Harry spent some time with his ailing father, however, he failed to have a meeting with his brother.