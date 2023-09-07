Police Launch Investigation Against Kanye West and Bianca Censori After They Crash Italian Wedding

Once more,Kanye West andBianca Censori are at the center of controversy in Italy, with reports suggesting that their actions have disrupted a wedding, all while law enforcement continues to investigate their recent controversial behavior. As per Geo TV's report, the duo recently drew attention to themselves by making an unannounced appearance at a wedding in Florence, Italy. Their actions at the wedding were captured in a TikTok video, which rapidly gained thousands of views, turning them into unexpected wedding crashers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The video, which gained viral popularity over the weekend, was recorded inside a church in Florence. It depicts the radiant bride and groom exchanging greetings and engaging in casual conversation with an individual presumed to be West, amidst the flashing cameras. "Imagine getting a pic [with] Kanye West at your Italian wedding," the video's caption reads.

The groom, speaking to the presumed West, mentions, "In Atlanta, we live right above Grant Park." The man believed to be West is dressed in his characteristic all-black attire, which conceals most of his face and body, preventing his face from being visible in the video, per The Daily Mail. The reason behind his unexpected appearance at the wedding and the specific time and location of the video capture in Florence remains unclear.

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori in Italy today pic.twitter.com/kGpINw1XNs — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) August 3, 2023

According to the same report, Kanye and Bianca are currently facing a police investigation for causing a disturbance during their ongoing stay in Italy. Just last week, Kanye made international headlines when he exposed his bare buttocks during a gondola ride in Venice with Bianca. Photographers captured them in a compromising situation, leading to speculation about their behavior during the ride.

The ensuing controversy prompted the gondola company to issue a statement, stating that Kanye would no longer be allowed to use their services in the future.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi provided a statement to the Daily Mail, highlighting that their staff had no prior knowledge of the rapper's actions on board, including the incident where he exposed himself, until the photos surfaced in the public eye last week, as reported by The Things. “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities, If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority," the boat rental company said as per The Things.

Kanye and Bianca on a boat ride in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/iNLFKwvsw0 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) August 28, 2023

A week after the rapper exposed his bare buttocks while riding a river taxi in Venice with one of his Yeezy employees kneeling beside him, a police source informed the Daily Mail on Tuesday that they plan to interview the driver of the watercraft. “The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies,” the insider told the outlet. The source stated that they had received reports from individuals who witnessed the nudity. “The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction, any breaches are severely punished," per Page Six.

