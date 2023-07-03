‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares New Video Showcasing Her Glowing Slim Face

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown flaunted her summer body in her latest selfie video on Instagram. The reality star was seen promoting Plexus products - a fat loss supplement Sleep and Plexus Slim Hunger Control. In the short clip, Brown radiated a slim face after dropping almost 100 pounds, and looked gorgeous in a floral blue top. She had her blonde hair pulled in a bun which accentuated her slender neck.

"At my age, no matter how much I eat, no matter how much I exercise, my hormones are out of whack, and this stuff works," she exclaimed. According to The U.S. Sun, the TLC star has been practicing healthy living after splitting from ex-husband Kody Brown. In the video, Janelle guarantees that the product works wonders for the body. She captioned the clip as "Summer!"

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Patriarch Kody Brown Once Wanted Brad Pitt to Join His Family as 'Brother Husband'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

The TV personality credited her recent slim figure to a controlled diet and exercise. She recently uploaded a decadent picture of an asparagus roasting in the air fryer in her Instagram story. Calling it her "go-to method for cooking vegetables", she captioned the picture "Roasted asparagus in the air fryer. Oh my word, why have I not done this sooner?" "I roast lots of other veggies. So easy and just the right crisp." She has also credited nutritional supplements as a key to her weight loss journey, reports The U.S. Sun.

The 54-year-old star is a dedicated ambassador for the wellness company Plexus along with her daughter 27-year-old daughter Maddie and fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown. The trio recently attended a major Plexus convention in Nashville. Janelle flaunted her svelte figure in a plum-colored gown, which was the same outfit she wore for her son Logan's wedding in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: Sister Wives' Fans Call Out Meri Brown for Using Too Many Filters on Her Photos: 'FaceTune Nightmare'

In a recent video posted on June 8, the reality star was seen enjoying a road trip with her daughter Maddie. Janelle and Maddie were promoting the Plexus pink health drink. The TLC star credits the drink for "more energy and balancing blood sugar." She captioned the post, "What a great road trip to Maddie's. I'll say they get easier and easier, especially when I'm giving my body what it needs. Balancing blood sugar, sustainable energy without caffeine spikes, and helping with any brain fog or lag I might experience."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown and Ex-wife Janelle Pay Off $340K Coyote Pass Land After Split

An insider shared, "Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She's half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She's got to be at least 100 pounds down."

She was seen last month looking gorgeous in a form-fitting dress for her 18-year-old daughter Savannah's high school graduation. Janelle posted an adorable family photo with Logan, 30, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, Madison, 27, and Madison's husband and kids. Only her son Hunter, 26, was missing from the family get-together. Her ex-husband Kody did attend the occasion but was not seen in the picture.

More from Inquisitr

Kody Brown's Daughters Ysabel and Gwendlyn Wish Him on Father's Day While his Ex-Wife Christine Doesn't

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Wants to "Date" Again, Post Her Split From Kody Brown