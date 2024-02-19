King Charles Felt He Was 'Unable to Stop' Prince Harry's 'Embarrassing' Actions Against The Family

The 'royal rift' is deeper than it appears. According to a new book, King Charles was "embarrassed" by his younger son Prince Harry's repeated actions that upset Her Highness late Queen Elizabeth II. Since the 39-year-old stepped down as a working royal and left the United Kingdom, he's been at loggerheads with the rest of the royal clan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Dunham

Despite distancing themselves from royal duties, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, frequently criticized the royal family. The couple gave interviews, starred in their own Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke even published a tell-all memoir, Spare, to reveal "royal secrets."

The Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey shocked the royal fans as the couple didn't mince their words. From accusing his father, King Charles, of stripping away his finances to calling his stepmother and Queen Consort Camilla "dangerous" and "villain" in his book, Harry has been ruining the royal image.

However, the royal author Ingrid Seward said Harry's resentment towards his family "embarrassed" Charles- more so because it hurt his mother, the Queen. In her new book, My Mother and I, Seward wrote after moving from the UK, the Duke "discovered a way of making himself the center of attention, and that was by dissing his family, about whom he felt increasingly bitter."

The author further wrote that Charles felt helpless because he couldn't stop his son from attacking his "inheritance." She explained, "However much she [Queen Elizabeth] loved Harry - and she did - she couldn't condone the way he was speaking about the institution of the monarchy that she had spent seventy years preserving."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

"Charles was embarrassed that he was unable to stop Harry from upsetting the Queen by attacking what was, in essence, his and William's inheritance," continued Seward. "Harry became so swept up with his role as spare that he even compared himself to his aunt Margo [Princess Margaret]; he hardly knew her, but it struck him - as he says in his autobiography - that they should have been friends."

Regarding the details in his book, Harry admitted he slipped some information meant to be protected. Also, he's aware of the consequences- permanent damage to his family relationships. He told The Telegraph, "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know."

He continued, "Because I don't think they would ever forgive me." Spare was released on January 10, 2023, and immediately created a buzz among the royal fans and well-wishers. When Harry was asked how much information didn't make it to the book, the Duke admitted it underwent multiple edits.

"The first draft was different," he revealed. "It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

In a separate interview with UK Station ITV, Harry said he's "100%" into burying the hatchet, but his family has "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point."