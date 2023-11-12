When Taylor Swift Got Her 'Toned Legs' Insured For $40 Million

The extraordinary becomes commonplace in the world of celebrity. Stars have a knack for taking luxury to new heights, whether it's diamond-encrusted phones or million-dollar mansions. Taylor Swift made headlines in 2015 by insuring her famously toned legs for a whopping $40 million. Let's take a look at the fascinating backstory of this extraordinary financial maneuver.

In March 2015, the Daily Mail reported that Swift, the renowned pop sensation, was reported to have insured her long, slender legs for a staggering $40 million. While Swift is no stranger to flaunting her legs while strolling through New York, the revelation of the colossal insurance amount raised eyebrows and left the singer somewhat embarrassed. According to a source, she initially thought her legs were worth about a million dollars, but the $40 million figure took her by surprise.

Swift's motivation for such an extensive insurance plan was the realization that any damage to her legs could jeopardize her iconic stage performances and, as a result, her thriving career, which was valued at $200 million at the time. With a world tour on the horizon, her team got right to work on the paperwork to protect her valuable assets.

Body part insurance is not an uncommon practice, and many celebrities have taken similar precautions to protect their distinguishing features. Gemma Howorth, a hand model and the owner of Body London, a body-part modeling agency, provided insight into why these assets are insured. Gemma, who had her legs, feet, and hands insured for more than $7 million, explained that such insurance is necessary for people whose livelihood is dependent on the perfect condition of these body parts, as reported by MTV.

Given their reliance on their physical appearance for income, models like Howorth often opt for facial and body-scarring insurance. Singers, on the other hand, frequently choose voice loss insurance as a safety net in the event of permanent vocal damage. Professionals such as chefs, sommeliers, and food critics choose to insure their noses and tongues because their livelihoods rely on their sense of taste and smell. Similarly, piano players, whose hands are essential to their craft, frequently obtain insurance against finger loss.

These practices show that body part insurance is more than just for show; it's a practical step toward protecting one's career and financial well-being. In some cases, brands may even require celebrities to obtain insurance if they are participating in activities that pose a higher risk of injury during commercial shoots.

The procedure for obtaining body part insurance is far from simple. Brokers are typically hired by celebrities or their agents to help them navigate through the process. They talk about which body parts need insurance, the desired amount of coverage, and the duration—whether it's for a specific event, such as the VMAs or Grammys, or a long-term policy.

