Kyle Richards Shares Her Fitness Tips for Staying in Shape, Denies Using Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Kyle Richards, known for her role in the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently shared a few workout selfies on social media, showing off her thin figure. The 54-year-old star posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra and leggings, with her hair tied in a bun. In the caption, she shared details of her workout routine, which included walking at a 10% incline at 3.5mph and running flat at 6mph, followed by an ab workout and arm exercises. She tagged her trainer and added a “hello Sunday” graphic to the post.

As reported by Daily Mail, the TV personality has been open about her fitness routine, often sharing snaps of herself working out in her small home gym. However, Richards has denied rumors that she is using the controversial weight loss drug, Ozempic, to achieve her slim figure. The drug is usually prescribed to individuals with type 2 diabetes to help improve their blood sugar levels. In 2021, the FDA approved the drug for use by individuals suffering from general obesity.

Richards spoke out against the rumors to Page Six, in February, calling them “frustrating” and denying that she had ever used Ozempic. "I had never heard of it," she said with regard to the drug. "I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me." She stated that her weight loss was due to a healthier lifestyle and her sobriety. Richards said that she stopped drinking almost seven months ago and avoided foods such as sugar, pizza, donuts, and carbs. She also mentioned that she spends two hours every day at the gym.

She further emphasized that her figure and her looks are not a result of plastic surgery. “This is not from plastic surgery,” she added in the January comment to a user on one of her Instagram posts. “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

In response to accusations from Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, who claimed that Richards was taking the medication to achieve her slim frame, Richards defended herself and denied the accusations. She clarified that no other Real Housewives star had made such claims and that Gorga had only assumed that she was taking the drug before apologizing to Richards. "This is not true," she simply stated, adding, "MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing. Another Housewife from a different franchise aka Melissa stated she assumed I was but then texted an apology to me."

Richards emphasized that she has never tried Ozempic or any other diet drug, stating that it would be irresponsible to do so, especially considering that diabetics have difficulty obtaining the medication. She also expressed her desire to inspire others to live healthier lifestyles, rather than having false rumors spread about her.