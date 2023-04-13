Jessica Simpson Displays Drastic Weight Loss in Tight Leather Trousers Sparking Concern From Loved Ones

Jessica Simpson took to her Instagram and posted some glamed-up pictures showing off her new self. The Irresistible singer posed on her terrace and clicked selfies with her husband Eric Johnson before strutting to the JFK Airport in New York City recently. Daily Mail reports that the 42-year-old appeared thinner than ever in a pair of skintight black leather lace-up pants, which she accessorized stylishly with chunky black boots. She made the outfit look voguish with a cropped striking green jacket, aviator sunglasses, and large gold hoops. Simpson let loose her platinum tresses into light waves and spruced up the ensemble with bling jewelry, including chunky gold bracelets and necklaces.

However, her thin frame has been attracting concerns from close family and friends.

According to Radar, in March her friends were reportedly "extremely worried" since the drastic weight loss "doesn't seem healthy." Sources claimed that the With You singer has continued to lose even more weight in recent months. A close source stated, "Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore. Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."

Simpson had previously shared that she was able to lose an impressive 100 pounds with the help of a nutritionist following her pregnancy with daughter Birdie Mae in 2019. Sharing details about her motherhood journey, she said, "I was much heavier than my husband who played in the NFL so that pregnancy really did me in. I'm almost 5-foot-4, so 260 was real heavy for me." She also revealed that a healthy diet and active workout sessions made her slim within months. She claimed that the iconic Daisy Dukes shorts she wore years before in the 2005 movie Dukes of Hazzard set a "gold standard" ideal for her body.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Amy Sussman

Sharing her nutrition secrets on Extra's with Terri Seymour, she said, "I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," When asked if she feels "healthy," the Where Are You songstress said, "I absolutely feel healthy." She added, "I don't know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!" Simpson also revealed that she follows a diet plan detailed in the book Harley Pasternak's Body Reset Diet, which includes three meals a day to "keep the metabolism humming" as well as smoothies and snacks.

When asked by Terri, "Why are people obsessed with your weight and how you look? Have you gotten used to it?" Simpson replied, "Oh, gosh, no, Would any woman?" While adding that occasionally the personal jibes about her weight loss get to her, Simpson said, "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it. I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.'"