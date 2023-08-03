‘The View’ Co-host’s Assumption About Joy Behar’s Career Is Met With a Sharp Reply: ‘What Are You?’

The famous television chat show The View has been known for its spirited discussions, diverse perspectives, and occasional on-air clashes. A fellow panelist's assumption regarding Joy Behar's future intentions put the show's experienced co-host in the limelight in a recent episode. As the conversation on housewives and fulfillment progressed, Behar quickly corrected co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin when she said that Joy would "work forever."

A lively debate about traditional relationships and the idea of being a housewife without children was going on during the 'Hot Topics' segment on Friday's episode of The View. Panelists Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and guest co-host Rachel Lindsay were discussing the issue when Alyssa Farah Griffin made a candid comment regarding her own future goals, reports The U.S. Sun.

According to Griffin, a woman should base her role in a relationship on what makes her feel fulfilled and content. Griffin was inspired by Behar and proudly stated that she too wanted to "work forever" because it gave her so much joy and purpose. She said, "My thought is general fulfillment...I think I'll be like Joy, I wanna work forever," adding, "Working brings me fulfillment and happiness..." Griffin began to speak, but before she could complete it, Behar cut her off by criticizing her assumption regarding Behar's future intentions.

"What makes you think I wanna work forever? What are you, nuts?" Behar retorted. Griffin was taken aback by her response, which made the audience giggle. Griffin pushed back, saying that Behar will certainly work for a very long time, but the seasoned co-host stayed firm in her response, putting an end to any more rumors.

"You're going to work forever. Mark my words," Griffin said. Behar responded, "No," with a very irritated expression on her face, as per Entertainment Weekly. The discussion at the table, which included stand-in co-host, Rachel Lindsay, continued until Behar declared it finished and giggled as she tore up her cue cards just before the show went to break.

'What are you, nuts?' Joy Behar snapped after 'The View' cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin speculated that the 80-year-old will 'work forever.' https://t.co/1Fq5QdnTCY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 28, 2023

Behar's inclination to shut down co-hosts on-air is not an isolated incident. She and those around her have had heated arguments in the past. During a conversation about platonic friendships and their relationship with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, she once humorously shut down co-host Sara Haines. Behar's quick wit and hilarious retorts have created unforgettable moments on the show, keeping viewers engaged and entertained.

Even though the show is famous for its varied panel of co-hosts, disagreements over political connections have occasionally erupted. Griffin, a former Donald Trump's White House representative and a conservative co-host was previously confronted by Behar for her party's election-related behavior while conversing about conservatives targeting the LGBTQIA+ community with anti-drag and anti-trans legislation.

