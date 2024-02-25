Inside The 'Pawfect' Net Worth of The 8 Richest Pets in The World

These Are The Wealthiest Pets In The World

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Cardy

Pets are one of the most compassionate companions in the world! From canines to felines, each one possesses a unique and captivating personality. These speechless darlings understand more than meets the eye and can turn a dusky day into sunshine. Over the years many celebrities have endorsed becoming proud pet owners of our beloved furry friends. From Taylor Swift to Oprah, many have cats and dogs that they deeply cherish and would do anything for them. You might’ve heard about the richest person in the world, but have you encountered the richest pets? Take a look at 8 posh pooches who are living the high life as per Style Magazine:

1. Doug The Pug - $1.5 Million

Image Source: Instagram | @itsdougthepug

It’s almost impossible to not fall for that beige coat and adorably scrunched-up black snout. Pugs are one of the most docile dog breeds and are known for their oddball personalities. Although they might have a list of illnesses to watch out for, they’re very expressive! This pug - Doug, is practically a celebrity with an Instagram following of $3.6 Million people! The 6-year-old furry influencer is owned by Leslie Mosier and inspired ‘Monchi’ from The Mitchells vs The Machines. This handsome hunk currently has a net worth of $1.5 Million and reportedly earns about $22,400 per Instagram post.

2. Pontiac The Golden Retriever - $5 Million

Image Source: Facebook | @petsonbroadway

Golden Retrievers are known for their luxurious and soft golden coats followed by their charming and playful demeanor. Their inbred smiles and their kisses can melt anyone's heart. Well, it melted late actress Betty White’s heart for sure! The Proposal actress was a renowned pet lover who would often gush about her affinity for animals. Moreover, she owned a fuzzy little Pontiac who has possibly reunited with his beloved owner. Previously, Pontiac contributed a few years of his life to ‘Guide Dogs for the Blind’ before he was adopted by White. Given his wholehearted dedication, White reportedly set apart $5 Million just for him way before her demise. Sadly enough, she lost him a few years before her will could come to pass as per a 2017 People article.

3. Choupette The Birman Cat - $13 Million

Image Source: Instagram | @choupetteofficiel

Cats, in general, are known to be sassy and sophisticated but can be incredibly affectionate depending on their mood. This Birman cat owned by the late fashion mogul, Karl Lager, is an exceptional feline. Little Miss Choupette was said to be Lager’s one true love that he would take everywhere he went! This blue-eyed feline is quite the diva just like her late owner and amassed $4.5 Million through her modeling contracts. The kitty also collaborated with Shu Uemura for their Vauxhall Corsa Car Calendar shoot, striking some pretty purrfect poses. After Lager’s sad demise, she inherited much of his net worth. The cat is said to be the owner of a whopping $13 Million.

4. Jiffpom The Pomeranian - $25 Million

Image Source: Instagram | @jiffpom

Pomeranians might be temperamental yet loving depending on their upbringing, but are just savage. Internet sensation Jiff is reportedly a proud Guinness World record holder and has approximately 30 Million followers across his social media channels: 10 Million on Instagram, 20.7 Million on TikTok, and 1.3 Million on Facebook. His photogenic and pawsome poses are an overdose of cuteness. Moreover, this orange-maned mutt is practically flawless in pictures and also has a book written after him: “I am Jiffpom.” Likewise, this bougie pup went on to get the entire city of Los Angeles to celebrate him on the 20th of August on account of ‘Jiff Day.’ What a star!

5. Oprah Winfrey's Dogs - $30 Million

Image Source: Harpo Inc. | Jose Tutiven

Oprah has often been a proud advocate for furry friends and like her, her four dogs are also celebrities. She owns a quartet of breeds: Luke the Golden Retriever and her three Springer Spaniels - Sunny, Sadie, and Lauren. Sadly, Luke recently passed away leaving a massive void in her heart. But, her three other darlings ensure to shower Oprah with all the love she needs! Her furever family often shows up on her Instagram feed and graces her followers with a rare glimpse of them. As per her official website, Oprah says, “Dogs? What dogs? These are my fur children, and they always make me feel happier and more human.” These pooches are expected to receive about $30 Million should she pass away.

6. Taylor Swift's Cat, Olivia Benson - $97 Million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Taylor Swift has strongly emphasized her exuberant love for cats and has even referred to her felines in some of her songs. Swift owns an array of cats but one of her favorites is the Scottish Fold Cat - Olivia Benson. This little diva goes everywhere where Swift does and is greatly pampered by her pet parent. What’s baffling is the cat’s overall net worth which is said to be a staggering $97 Million! This kitty’s net worth possibly surpasses other famous personalities' current financial statistics. Benson has an account on Instagram and has even appeared in a few of Swift’s music videos.

7. Nala The Cat - $100 Million

Image Source: Instagram | @nala_cat

If you thought Swift’s cat was famous, you’re probably wrong because this cat officially takes the cake by being the Guinness World Record holder for ‘The Most Followers on Instagram. Nala the Siamese-Persian cat is owned by Pookie Methachittiphan and Shannon Ellis. This adorable cat is also the brand ambassador for her own cat food production. This enticing feline is also possibly the richest cat out there and has charisma! Whether it’s posing for a promotion or just a casual day, she’s not camera shy and quite photogenic. What’s even more fascinating is that Nala’s net worth is a heart-stopping $100 Million!

8. Gunther VI, The German Shepherd - $500 Million

Image Source: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass

This German Shepherd known as Gunther VI, officially takes the title of the ‘World’s Richest Pet!” This furry pure breed has a breathtaking net worth of $500 Million! This tan and black pooch is practically royalty and resides at Madonna’s former home. He reportedly inherited a late German Countess’ trust fund and is the sole owner of many mansions, a jet, and more. Furthermore, he also gets to indulge in the finest food delicacies such as caviar and meat. He’s often found lounging on a premium red bed in style! This handsome hunk is being maintained by Gunther Corporation.