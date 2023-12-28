Donald Trump Applauds Vivek Ramaswamy’s Campaign Halt: “He Will, I am sure, Endorse Me”

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has extended praise to his Republican primary competitor, Vivek Ramaswamy, asserting confidently that the latter is 'not done yet.' Trump's acknowledgment comes after Ramaswamy decided to cease television commercial spending in the critical states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump expressed his belief that Ramaswamy would eventually side with him, stating, "He will, I am sure, Endorse me. But Vivek is a good man, and is not done yet!" Despite the technical rivalry between the two, many have accused Ramaswamy of acting as a surrogate for Trump since entering the Republican primary earlier in the year.

Trump's admiration for Ramaswamy was evident following the recent GOP primary debate, where Trump—though absent—declared Ramaswamy as the winner, as per Mediaite. Trump, known for his candid remarks, pointedly remarked on another candidate, Nikki Haley, stating, "Birdbrain looked different and lost, but I give her second place. Vivek WINS because he thinks I'm great." In response to being barred from Colorado's ballot, Trump predicted Ramaswamy's eventual withdrawal from the race, further emphasizing his belief that Ramaswamy would ultimately endorse him.

(3/4) On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with “Aida” Hutchinson. He’s dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good - He’s walking on eggs! Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place. — TrumpReposter (@TrumpReposter) December 9, 2023

Moving beyond Trump's statements, a deeper look into Ramaswamy's campaign revealed a strategic shift. Ramaswamy defended his decision to halt television commercial spending, criticizing such ads as "a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ." He emphasized a data-driven approach, signaling a departure from conventional campaign strategies.

On the campaign trail in Iowa, Ramaswamy, who has been vocal in his support for Trump, took an unusual step by apparently subtly critiquing the former President's cabinet. Responding to a question about avoiding mistakes made by Trump, Ramaswamy firmly stated, "I can tell you point blank, Nikki Haley will not be in my administration." This move marked a departure from his usual avoidance of direct criticism towards Trump.

Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ.



We’re doing it differently. Spending $$ in a way that follows data…apparently a crazy idea in US politics.



Big surprise coming on Jan 15. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/i2X7Q5d2T9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 27, 2023

Ramaswamy has also redirected his focus on issues such as the proposed underground carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa. While critiquing other Republican candidates and Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds, he took a direct jab at Trump, stating, "There's certain issues where I certainly go further than Trump," as per NBC News. Despite these nuanced distinctions, Ramaswamy's remarks are still infused with admiration for Trump. In a gathering in Sheldon, IA, he declared, "I love President Trump," further highlighting the complex dynamics of their relationship.

Former US President Donald Trump says he likes Vivek Ramaswamy, a Hindu presidential candidate.#VivekForPresident pic.twitter.com/xzK5FJMH9n — Trunicle ट्रूनिकल (@trunicle) December 28, 2023

As the primary race unfolds, Ramaswamy's campaign faces challenges, reflected in single-digit poll numbers. However, his unique approach and unwavering support for Trump have set him apart in a field where candidates often tread carefully around the former president. With the Iowa caucus approaching on January 15, the political landscape may witness unexpected shifts, as suggested by Ramaswamy's press secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, who teased, "Get ready for a major upset on Jan. 15."

