Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been getting quite popular since his brilliant performance at the Republican presidential primary debate. The politician's vigor, determination, and humility have managed to capture the attention of numerous supporters and fans who are rooting for him to hopefully win the upcoming elections. Although he has some incredible qualities, it appears that there are some who find the presidential candidate 'annoying,' reports Fox News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The Indian-American politician addressed the poll that claimed his possible ‘annoyance’ and believed that he may be "too young" to be the President of the United States. Following his noteworthy performance in the debate, there were numerous polls that explained his rising popularity. One even claimed that he’s reportedly gained 12 more points since his astounding performance at the debate.

Vivek Ramaswamy attempts to answer why people think he's "annoying": pic.twitter.com/S7U5T0xDWg — Wall Street Cartel (@wallstreetcrtl) September 17, 2023

In an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy addressed taking some major heat amid the campaign. “We have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate,” he confessed. “This is just part of the process, so I invite the open debate,” the former tech mogul said with a smile on his face.

He then talked about the famous poll: "The reality is many people are annoyed by my riseand believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be US President." Ramaswamy firmly claims that, although he may be a young candidate, he offers a unique and beautiful perspective. "The fact of the matter is Thomas Jefferson was 33 years old when he wrote the US Declaration of Independence." Given his humorous nature, he added a hilarious yet true fun fact to this: "He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way."

The Republican further notes the dire need to break the stigma of age when it comes to running a country. “I believe, it will take someone whose best days ahead are still yet ahead in life to see a country whose best days are still yet ahead of itself,” he claimed affirmatively. He continued to add that he genuinely believes that “the United States of America can see our best days still yet ahead. But we can’t just be running from something,” said Ramaswamy.

Here’s the TRUTH on how to win 2024 in a landslide: stop talking about Joe Biden & start talking about our own vision. The dirty little secret is that Biden isn’t even the one who’s in charge. The people we elect to run the government aren’t the ones who actually run the… pic.twitter.com/XP9rt10LQA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 15, 2023

The former tech giant makes his stance on Joe Biden’s agenda: "I don’t actually criticize the radical Biden agenda that much because I think it’s the wrong place to focus," he noted. And went on to explain, "Of course, there’s a lot to criticize. But we have to offer a vision of our own, not just, What are we running from? What are we running to, revive meritocracy, the pursuit of excellence, economic growth, free speech, open debate." He concluded by claiming that "these are basic values that most Americans still agree with."

