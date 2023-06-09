P!nk Gets Emotional As Daughter Willow Sings 'Cover Me in Sunshine' On Opening Night Of Her Tour

In a remarkable display of talent, Willow Sage Hart, the 12-year-old daughter of P!nk, graced the stage alongside her mother during a performance at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, to start the musician's Summer Carnival 2023 tour. To the delight of the audience, the young prodigy performed her mom's song "Cover Me in Sunshine" with poise and confidence, leaving everyone in awe of her impressive vocal abilities, reported Page Six.

Willow's dad, Carey Hart, uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing their daughter's solo performance where he complimented their daughter for the bold solo. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink ! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a**! Can't wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time," he captioned the post. In the video, the 12-year-old took control of the stage, singing their collaborative song from 2021, "Cover Me in Sunshine," with her mother. Willow was dressed in a sleeveless dress with pink and red stripes, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals, clearly displaying her inherited talent from her mother.

In addition, the footage displayed a stadium filled with enthusiastic spectators, erupting in applause for Willow once she concluded her solo. Afterward, she graciously waved to the audience and embraced her mother tightly. At the same time, P!nk looked emotional as she shed some tears, showing how overwhelmed she was in response to her daughter's remarkable performance. According to Rolling Stone, after the performance, Pink hugged her daughter, and the latter confidently walked offstage as fans chanted, "Willow, Willow, Willow." Pink laughed and said, "I know. It's too much. I want you back in my belly. She smiled and waved; that was a first; she's never smiled and waved before."

Within the comment section, Selma Blair, a close family friend, expressed her own profound astonishment and admiration for the breathtaking performance. "I'm so overwhelmed with love and pride for this gorgeous Willow and her beautiful superstar parents, well done. And what an incredible night it looks and sounds," she wrote. Other fans were quick to praise the young singer. "She was AMAZING! I cried a little. Every right to be a proud papa," one person wrote, while another chimed in with, "I was there and it was awesome. Mama Pink was emotional." Another follower commented, "My phone is emitting onion scents and now my eyes are watery." Many were astonished by the 12-year-old's strong singing voice. One admirer said, "Wow she's amazing!" while another noted, "You can just see how proud she is!! She nailed it too!"

According to The Today Show, P!nk disclosed that her daughter Willow would be taking up a minimum-wage job during her mother's summer tour. Alongside Willow, P!nk's six-year-old son, Jameson, will also be accompanying her on tour for the promotion of her ninth studio album, "Trustfall." "Willow has a job on tour. We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state-to-state."

P!nk playfully mentioned that there is still room for improvement in teaching Willow the art of negotiation. "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending on how long I go, if I run over. She [Willow] goes, 'I'll take $20, it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You’ll take $25 so it's easier math.'"