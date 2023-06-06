Zendaya Admits to Being Cheated On, Advises Her Fans Not to Categorize All Men as 'Dogs'

According to ET Online, Zendaya revealed that she was cheated on in the past, but urged her fans to not categorize men in their lives based on her experience alone.

The Dune actress shared a rather shocking revelation to her fans regarding a painful life experience - being cheated upon. The actress revealed how she too was once a victim of being cheated on by someone she truly loved and trusted.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The actress was in the middle of answering a few questions asked by her fans. One fan Rosalind Parker asked the award-winning actress, "You're practically perfect, but Imma ask anyway: Have you ever been cheated on?" She adds another follow-up question, "Do you have any wise words to go by that help you make decisions in your relationships?"

This made the Malcolm & Marie actress really ponder over and recall her thoughts before answering this question. She then confirmed the said scenario in acceptance and a hint of pain while highlighting that "not all men are dogs". She also laid emphasis on everyone's unique situations when it comes to relationships. "You can't categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened once," said Zendaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The actress then proceeds to advise the eager fan about following instincts when one encounters suspicion of cheating or rather unfaithfulness in a relationship. "I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it's probably happening. If you feel like you can't trust somebody or whatever, then you shouldn't be in a relationship with them," said the accomplished actress.

Although Zendaya appears to have healed from wounds in her past with her recent romantic involvement with the Spiderman: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, she claimed to be against a committed relationship while young because of the lack of a proper foundation, maturity, and understanding of one.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

"I'm so anti being in a committed relationship when you're young and people are learning and growing". The Shake It Up actress went on to emphasize the importance of learning and growing from making mistakes while being in that teenage phase of life. The actress strongly mentions how it isn't wrong to make those mistakes and that it means that you're in that experimental phase of life.

"When people are young, they make bad decisions, and sometimes they don't know any better," she said and goes on to add, "It doesn't mean they don't know the difference between right or wrong. It just means they're still in that experimental phase in their life where they haven't made the right decisions yet." She also mentioned the difficulty of being with someone romantically while still being in the phase of figuring it out in life. It was one of the hardest lessons she had to learn.