Here's Why Enraged Kourtney Kardashian Fans Asked Her to 'Delete' her Social Media Accounts

Kourtney Kardashian is a solicited reality television star with a massive fan base worldwide. When she isn’t busy filming The Kardashians, the mom of four focuses on her business ventures like Poosh and Lemme. However, since welcoming her first child with Travis Barker, Kardashian has been quiet on her social media accounts. The reality star continues her life off the radar, away from the limelight. Earlier last week, she posted an inkling behind her reason for veering away from platforms such as Instagram. This resulted in backlash for Kardashian with many critics voicing their concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

As per The U.S. Sun reports, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a post from an account dedicated to raising awareness about mental health. The picture featured a half-eaten apple that seemed to have gone brown on one side. The other side was red, healthy, and uneaten - reflected on a vanity mirror. The words “Online isn’t real” were highlighted in the mirror. Kardashian has often advocated empowering her followers to take care of their mental health. But, this reminder might’ve earned her some shade online.

Image Source: Reddit | @KUWTK

A Reddit forum dedicated to the latest news about the Kardashian-Jenner clan prompted a discussion about Kardashian’s story on Instagram. The user shared a screenshot of the story and wrote, “Now Kourt…” Users expressed their thoughts in a thread suggesting Kardashian remove herself from the Meta platform as an alternative. One person remarked, “Then delete your account.” Another noted, “But can’t post anything without a filter on herself first LOL.”

A third person took a dig at Kardashian’s show saying, “Eeesh awkward post from someone whose family has benefited from what isn’t real.” A final one threw shade at the entrepreneur’s brand, pointing out the authenticity of her brand. The critic said, “So we shouldn’t believe Lemme ads are real too then ok.” Likewise, many quipped about her new story, but so far Kardashian has no plans on getting off Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

On that note, the influencer did upload a breathtaking picture of herself decked in red, shortly after uploading the story. Kardashian shared a gorgeous carousel of herself perched on the island of her luxurious kitchen. She struck several fetching poses alongside a vase overflowing with what appeared to be her favorite flowers: roses. The reality star donned a red body-hugging ensemble with faux fur and a low back. Her outfit as usual was on point and was made complete with a pair of grunge pointed heels. The caption of her post was merely an emoji of a rose.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Kardashian received much praise for this mini-photoshoot of hers. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian took to the comment section and gushed about her outfit of the day. The ‘Good American’ ambassador said, “Kourt you look stunning in red!!!!” Even Paris Hilton seemed floored by the diva’s overall aesthetic! Kardashian’s stance on stepping away from the social media platform remains unknown. For now, she’s here to stay.