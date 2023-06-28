Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-host Sara Haines for ‘Pointing’ at Her During Live Discussion on ‘The View’

The View co-hosts, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines found themselves at odds during the June 26 episode of the talk show. During the morning show's Hot Topics segment, the co-hosts were discussing the importance of punctuality, reports The U.S. Sun. Whoopi Goldberg emphasized the significance of being on time. Haines, siding with Goldberg, expressed her belief that being late is a form of disrespect toward others' time. However, while Haines was discussing the matter, she used intense hand gestures in Navarro's direction, which appeared to offend Navarro.

"I don't like the way you're pointing at me, Sara!," Navarro asserted, expressing her displeasure with Haines' hand movements. In response, Haines clarified her intentions, explaining that she directed her gestures toward Navarro because Goldberg was seated on the other side of her. Haines wanted to ensure that Goldberg didn't mistakenly interpret her response as being directed at her.

Navarro has reportedly been displaying feistiness toward her co-hosts both on and off-air. Recently, she snubbed a few of her co-anchors in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video. In the video, Navarro answered questions from fans about her experience on the talk show. One fan asked, "What’s your favorite part of being a co-host?"

Navarro replied, "Frankly, it’s getting to work with people like Whoopi and Joy Behar, 80. Getting to hear different perspectives from people who are different ages, different parts of the country, different experiences growing up. Just having a platform of millions of people watching a day." Navarro spoke of her experience and rise to the platform that embraced her talent and gave similar space to her fellow colleagues. She said, "I’m a little refugee girl from Nicaragua, so to be able to have this platform on national TV, on an iconic show that’s been going on for 26 years. It’s an enormous, enormous honor that I don’t take for granted."

Hawk-eyed fans, however, noticed that she only mentioned the names of two co-hosts. Haines, with whom Navarro had a tiff on Monday, was also missing from her list of anchors,

While tensions arose between Navarro and Haines on The View, the show continues to provide a platform for engaging discussions and moments of celebration among the co-hosts. Due to the many insightful interactions on the sets, the show has a huge fan following and amazing viewership as viewers connect with the hosts.

Meanwhile, co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin recently celebrated her birthday with a getaway to Colorado's Aspen. She and her husband, Justin Griffin, along with six friends, attended the 40th Food & Wine Classic over the weekend. In an Instagram post caption, she wrote, "The best birthday celebration at Aspen Food & Wine with amazing people!" Although her colleagues were not present in the pictures, Farrah Griffin expressed her joy in celebrating her birthday at the Food & Wine Classic with amazing people.

