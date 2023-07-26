Kourtney Kardashian Barker Flaunts Her Cooking Skills in the Kitchen of Her $9M Calabasas Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her iconic presence on The Kardashians. The reality star currently resides in the stunning $9 Million mansion at Calabasas with husband Travis Barker and their blended family. Kourtney often posts serene pictures of herself around different locations within the mansion.

She and her husband even offered a tour of the stunning home to Architectural Digest earlier this year. During the interview, both Kourtney and Travis mentioned that they each love entertaining and share a passion for two things: brewing their own tea and cooking.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The reality star took to Instagram earlier this week as she shared a picture of her cooking skills from the marvelous kitchen that overlooked the lush garden of their abode. In the video of her Instagram stories, the star shared a picture of her version of some classic sloppy joes. The glistening chrome pans flaunted sizzling pancakes with a golden-brown sear on their sides. Kourtney showed off her top-notch stove, upon which sat chrome pans with some sizzling and divine-looking pancakes.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Shortly after a snippet of the pancakes, Kourtney offered fans a sneak peek of the sleek grey kitchen cabinets that looked absolutely chic and modern with a glossy finish on their surface. A possible 'Matcha Brewing' set was also featured atop these cabinets on the marble top counter. A few wooden chopping boards with the name 'Bee's' embedded on the side of the wooden boards. Next, she featured a view into the breathtaking, vibrant, and green garden that is said to be filled with a plethora of flowering plants, and more.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

In the next picture of Kourtney's Instagram stories, she flaunts the efforts of her hard work—a delish and healthy stack of pancakes filled with healthy benefits. The pancakes appeared to be soft and fluffy with a beautiful brown and golden crust on their sides. She served the warm and comforting meal on a stunning and artistic porcelain plate that was lined with black-and-white art. The soon-to-be mother flaunted her meal right in front of a beautiful bouquet of white roses in an elegant vase.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

As she mentioned in the interview with Architectural Digest, her favorite drink is a matcha latte made by her beloved Blink 182 Drummer husband, Travis Barker. The reality star held a cup of what appeared to be a freshly brewed healthy drink in a glass cup. The ratio of milk and matcha appears to be in perfect balance. The aesthetic view of the drink was simply enhanced with a delicate drizzle of some fresh matcha on top, adding more depth of flavor to the tea. She captioned the story with, "A Sunday Matcha Latte" and tagged her in-house chef in the caption.

