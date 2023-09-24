The View co-host Joy Behar found herself wielding a humorous warning to the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, during a debate about appropriate attire for politicians. The conversation unraveled during Tuesday’s episode of the famous morning talk show, where the hosts discussed the age-old saying, "Dress for success." In the 'Hot Topics' segment, the panel, which included Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar, delved into what constitutes appropriate clothing for members of Congress.

Sunny Hostin, 54, called out U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, 47, and Ted Cruz, 52, for their unconventional attire choices at Capitol Hill. Hostin referenced Sinema's pink wig, which she amusingly compared to a unicorn, as well as Cruz's past choice of donning sweats. Hostin suggested that members of Congress should, at least, dress accordingly for their roles. 67-year-old Goldberg had a different perspective, asserting that she didn’t care about the outfit of politicians as long as they vigorously fulfilled their job responsibilities.

But Sara Haines, 45 years old, resonated with Hostin's emotions, suggesting that there should be a dress code for Congress. Behar swayed in, jokingly exclaiming that she 'wouldn't want to see' U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, in a sweatsuit. Alyssa Farah Griffin hopped in with the same viewpoint as most of her co-hosts, aligning with the idea that there must be a dress code in required places.

As per The Sun, the extraordinary moment happened when Goldberg, in a funny manner, pushed the buttons of everyone on set by suggesting that employees could 'come in butt naked if they wanted,' as long as they were good at their jobs. Haines quickly chimed in, exclaiming, "Please don't do that." Behar, seizing the humorous opportunity, directly addressed their producer, Brian Teta, saying, "Brian do not," hoping to persuade him from entertaining any unconventional wardrobe choices for the show. Goldberg then retracted her previous statement humorously, advising viewers against going 'butt naked' to their jobs.

Behar is popular for her unfiltered and outspoken nature on The View. In a recent episode of the show’s podcast, Behind The Table, she further discussed her heartwarming perspective on a former co-host. During a conversation with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, Joy reminisced about the late Barbara Walters, highlighting that she was never afraid of Walters despite her intimidating reputation. Behar asserted, "I was never afraid of Barbara. I used to go to her house for dinner. I used to tease her... I've never been afraid of Barbara. Not me,” revealing that she was an exception to the general fear others had of the iconic journalist. In the world of The View, spirited discussions and humorous moments like these are commonplace, and Joy Behar's quick wit and candid demeanor often lead to memorable on-air moments.

