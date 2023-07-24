Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Receives Lots of Praise for Her Performance in the Renaissance Tour

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's daughter, stole the show during the Renaissance Tour and earned rave reviews for her work. The 11-year-old made an appearance at her mother Beyoncé's star-studded performance in Paris. The preteen joined the rest of the backing dancers on stage for the 32-time Grammy winner's performance of 'MY POWER,' where she busted out the intricate choreography. The 'Break My Soul' singer referred to Blue as "my beautiful first born" as she captioned a series of images of Blue performing in Paris.

Bey said, "Give it up for Blue," as the audience went wild in approval. Blue Ivy wore a silver shirt, silver leggings, and matching sunglasses to mimic her famous mother. The 41-year-old 'Halo' singer was spotted looking back at her kid as Blue easily nailed each eight count effortlessly.

Also Read: Beyoncé Shows Support to Jay-Z’s ‘Book of HOV’ Exhibition With Daughter Blue-Ivy in Between Tour Dates

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Fans filled the 'Cuff It' singer's Instagram with the word "iconic" to describe the breathtaking performance. Another user noted, "this is blue's tour now," while a third wrote, "QUEENS beget QUEENS!." Others praised the little performer for her "brave" act in front of such a huge audience. Many admirers also poked fun at Blue's busy summer. "Imagine going back to school in the fall and the teacher ask you what did you do this summer so you show them this 😩😩," another one added, "Summer camp is lit for Blue!"

On the other hand, Grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson is proud of her granddaughter Blue Ivy for following in her famous mother's footsteps. The pleased grandmother gushed about Blue Ivy, 11, at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala on Saturday. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels, ut yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard," Knowles-Lawson, 69, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview at Los Angeles's The Beehive event space.

Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Gries

Also Read: When Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Cried Backstage After the Infamous Kanye West Speech During 2009 VMAs

Knowles-Lawson then confessed to the news outlet, "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better, so I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked rhetorically whether Blue Ivy's self-assurance has grown subsequently, she replied, "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

Ivy, Blue's younger sister, always has her back. Rumi was in the audience Friday night to support her older sister, Blue Ivy, when she performed a surprise set during Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour. A Twitter user in Paris uploaded footage of a little girl holding a "We Love You Blue!" banner during the show.

Also Read: Jay-Z Surprises Fan by Offering His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump at Beyoncé's Concert

Rumi Carter shows her support for her sister and mother with her friend while holding a "We love you, Blue!!" banner❤️ #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuudYL9sA7 — Yoncé Philippines (@BeyonceManila) May 27, 2023

Blue Ivy, who is just eight years old, had many appearances in the 2019 film Black Is King, starring alongside her renowned mother. Beyoncé's The Gift, a soundtrack to The Lion King, included a corresponding film production. In 2021, the pair won a Grammy for their song Brown Skin Girl, making Beyoncé's daughter the second-youngest Grammy winner in history.

Refrences:

https://people.com/tina-knowles-lawson-is-proud-of-granddaughter-blue-ivy-exclusive-7561744

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct-Y11RgkeR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs1L4pjxubO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

More from Inquisitr

Idris Elba Couldn’t ‘Believe’ He Was Kissing Beyonce in the First 20 Minutes of Meeting Her in $73m Movie

Beyoncé’s Half-brother, Nixon Knowles, 13, Asks Why The Superstar 'Doesn't Love Him'