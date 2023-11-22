'The less you reveal, the more people can wonder.' Such is Melania Trump's existence in the public eye. Multiple factors led to the former model's mysterious aura, claims her inner circle. However, according to one of her ex-BFFs, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of the bestseller book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, she is "selfish."

The book reveals inside details of the Slovenian model's personality from the eyes of her former friend. Wolkloff wrote in her book, "Her [Melania's] selfishness is so deep, it enables her to keep her distance from the rest of the world," per Business Insider. Another book by Stephanie Grisham, her former press secretary, describes her negatively.

Grisham's memoir, I'll Take Your Questions Now, is a scathing attack on the Trump administration, with the press secretary alleging Melania of sending her a "vague and cold" note after she left the White House following the January 6 Capitol Riots. This is the second account where the wife of the Republican has been painted in a bad light.

According to the 53-year-old, her silence and absence from her husband's high-profile life have been misunderstood. In an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC News's Tom Llamas, the Slovenian said, "I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world." When the host asked why she thought that, Melania responded, "One of them -- if you really see what people are saying about me."

However, according to her inner orbit, the former First Lady of America felt betrayed and let down by her closest friends, aides, allies, and a few family members. Wolkloff's book mentions the names of those villains- Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, being the topmost on the list.

Despite her husband's ongoing campaign for the 2024 elections, Melania has chosen to support Donald Trump from behind the curtains. Ever since the 77-year-old left the White House, she shrunk her life to just her son, her elderly parents, and a handful of old friends, reported The New York Times.

The former model has her husband's back, but she has refrained from uttering a word since Trump announced his presidential bid. She was neither seen around the Republican front-runner amid all of his legal issues and explosive testimonies. However, she endorsed him during a Fox News Digital interview in May 2023.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," reported Fox News. "My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," Melania praised Trump.

R. Couri Hay, a publicist who was an acquaintance to her, defended the former First Lady, "From her point of view and her friends' point of view, she's been through a lot, and she's come out a strong independent woman," Hay continued, "She's learned how to close the door and close the shutters and remain private," adding, "We don't see a lot, we don't hear a lot."

